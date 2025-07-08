ChatGPT is getting a new ‘Study Together’ mode: Everything we know so far

You’re not alone if it feels like it’s been rather quiet on the AI front. We haven’t had any major announcements recently from the main players in the industry, and something feels off. But that’s only because of the strange nature of product announcements in the AI age.

Companies like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, and others don’t follow an annual announcement schedule. Instead, they roll out new AI products whenever the software is ready for mass use. They also regularly try to outdo one another by introducing new features or enhancing existing AI capabilities.

Even if things feel quieter than usual, we still have AI startups launching exciting ideas. Plus, the big players are always testing new features, and OpenAI is part of that group.

Some ChatGPT users have discovered what could be OpenAI’s next product, and it’s not the GPT-4.5 or GPT-5 model you might be waiting for. Instead, OpenAI appears to be working on a ChatGPT model that asks you questions instead of the other way around.

It’s called ChatGPT Study Together, and it has already started showing up for some ChatGPT Plus users. The name suggests it’s geared toward students. If you’ve been following AI developments recently, you know OpenAI is catching up here, as some rivals already offer AI tutor modes for students.

Schools began banning ChatGPT use almost immediately after it went viral in late 2022. The chatbot could answer all sorts of questions and generate text with ease. In other words, ChatGPT made cheating a lot easier. The same applies to other AI chatbots that have launched since.

These models have become even more advanced since 2022, and most can now access the web to answer questions about current events. Cheating with AI has never been simpler.

Why we need AI tutors

That’s where the new ChatGPT Study Together mode could actually help students. Instead of simply answering questions or solving homework, Study Together aims to ask questions that guide students to find the answers themselves.

Having AI act like a knowledgeable tutor could be more helpful for students of all ages, supporting learning more effectively than just offering answers or writing essays. AI tutors have the potential to reshape education and make learning certain subjects easier.

That’s all still speculative. We don’t know when OpenAI will officially announce the new mode or what it will cost. But some ChatGPT users are already seeing the Study Together option in the app.

If you tap on Tools in the prompt composer, you might find Study Together listed under Deep Research mode. It may not be available to chat with just yet. It’s likely OpenAI is testing it with a subset of users, or perhaps the UI element was published earlier than planned.

I’m a ChatGPT user in Europe, and I don’t see the new Study Together model in the dropdown menu.

How much will it cost?

I’m pretty sure OpenAI wants to offer an AI tutor experience. This isn’t just about making ChatGPT a more powerful personal assistant. It’s also about matching features rivals already provide, especially for homework help.

Google already launched its LearnLM model for homework assistance. Just a few weeks ago, Google announced a Gemini for Education model for Workspace for Education users.

Earlier this year, Anthropic released a Learning Mode for Claude, which turns the AI into a tutor that can guide students during study sessions. Around the same time, Anthropic launched a Claude for Education program and partnered with select institutions to make Claude available to students and staff.

These efforts are commendable in a world where AI-assisted cheating is easier than ever. They also offer a potential revenue stream for AI companies. AI tutors aren’t likely to be free, but companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic can strike deals with schools. Those deals might pay off in the long run when students choose their own AI chatbots, agents, or assistants.

That’s another big reason OpenAI needs its own AI tutor. It’s not just about appearances. It’s a smart move to bring more users into the ChatGPT fold.