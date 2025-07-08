7 biggest changes to your iPhone in iOS 26 beta 3

Following the release of iOS 26 beta 3 this Monday, Apple continues to tweak its upcoming major software update ahead of its fall launch. More interestingly, this is the first beta several iPhone users will try, as Apple usually offers the beta 3 build for its first public test version. That means the changes in this new beta represent the first experience many users will have with the new Liquid Glass UI and more.

With that in mind, these are the most important changes Apple made with iOS 26 beta 3.

Liquid Glass doesn’t look as liquid: Following complaints on social media after just the first beta, Apple has made the Liquid Glass UI more subtle in upcoming betas. In Control Center, Apple Music, App Store, and Apple Podcasts, the navigation bars are now more opaque. While Apple could still tweak them in later betas, it seems we’re getting closer to a Frosty Glass look instead of the original Liquid Glass idea.

New Wallpapers: With iOS 26 beta 3, Apple changed the main wallpaper and now offers four options. They’re also more distinct in Dark Mode.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Commute Delays in Maps: With beta 3, Apple adds a new Apple Maps feature that can alert you if you might be delayed on your daily commute due to increased traffic. The company also added fog advisories, even when you’re using offline maps.

Aside from the iOS 26 beta 3 changes listed above, Apple also improved some of its other operating systems:

Safari gets better in macOS Tahoe: Apple fixed the annoying issue where unopened tabs would be highlighted instead of the one you’re using.

Apple fixed the annoying issue where unopened tabs would be highlighted instead of the one you’re using. Liquid Glass expands on watchOS 26: The passcode entry screen now has the same Liquid Glass buttons as other parts of the UI.

The passcode entry screen now has the same Liquid Glass buttons as other parts of the UI. iPadOS 26 gets Mac-like cursor: If you’re having a hard time finding the cursor on your iPad, just shake it back and forth rapidly to make it temporarily bigger.

iOS 26 beta 3 code reveals more features in the works

With the release of iOS 26 beta 3, BGR reported on two possible new features coming to Apple Maps in the future.

Natural-language search for Apple Maps: Apple is working on bringing natural-language search to Apple Maps. It already offers this feature in the App Store and other apps, and now it’s preparing to roll it out in Maps. Instead of searching for “trattorias,” you’ll be able to look for something like “Best trattorias with good Wi-Fi.”

Apple is working on bringing natural-language search to Apple Maps. It already offers this feature in the App Store and other apps, and now it’s preparing to roll it out in Maps. Instead of searching for “trattorias,” you’ll be able to look for something like “Best trattorias with good Wi-Fi.” Apple Maps behavior change: With a future iOS 26 update, Apple Maps will no longer keep your screen on so your iPhone can cool down.

You can learn more about these features here. Below, you can discover more details about iOS 26.