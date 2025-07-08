3 TV shows with new seasons to watch this month have perfect 100% critics’ score

There’s no shortage of new TV to stream this month — but if you want to skip the guesswork and go straight to the best of the best, no less than three standout shows have new seasons to check out this month that are all debuting with a rare distinction: a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score.

From Hulu, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, these series arguably represent some of the sharpest writing and most compelling storytelling on TV right now. Each one also offers something completely different, from biting British comedy to a magisterial space opera as well as a spinoff of a popular crime drama. And we’ve got the details on all three TV shows below.

Such Brave Girls: Season 2 (Hulu, now streaming)

This offbeat, emotionally raw comedy from the UK follows Josie, her sister Billie, and their mother Deb as they stumble through life in a chaotic household — basically, their lives are a mess, they’re broke, and they’re always grasping for love.

The show leans hard into its unfiltered humor, with biting observations about family dysfunction, mental health, and modern womanhood. With standout performances from Kat Sadler (also the creator), Lizzie Davidson, and Louise Brealey, the new season is already earning universal acclaim. If you’re into shows like Fleabag, this one is a can’t-miss.

Foundation: Season 3 (Apple TV+, July 11)

Apple’s epic sci-fi series Foundation returns for its third season, picking up more than a century after the events of Season 2.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s classic novels, the show is big in every way — with sprawling timelines, galaxy-sized stakes, and a cast led by Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell. This season, a new villain known as The Mule threatens to wreak havoc, as the show’s various factions grapple with everything from politics to mind control. Expect jaw-dropping visuals, weighty drama, and a story that swings for the fences with every episode. There’s a reason this is one of the biggest shows on Apple TV+.

Ballard: Season 1 (Prime Video, July 9)

A spinoff of Prime Video’s long-running Bosch franchise, Ballard introduces Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, head of the LAPD’s cold case division. She’s a tough, empathetic lead digging into the city’s forgotten murders — but when she stumbles onto a potential conspiracy inside the department itself, things go south fast.

Titus Welliver reprises his role as Harry Bosch, helping Ballard face down systemic rot while solving cases that others gave up on long ago. This one’s a must-watch for fans of noir and character-driven crime dramas.