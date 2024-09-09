iPhone 16 event news: 6 biggest Apple announcements

Apple’s iPhone 16 event has just wrapped up. The company unveiled the new iPhone 16 lineup, an all-new Apple Watch Series 10, updates to all AirPods models, and more. This is everything you need to know about the It’s Glowtime keynote.

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event

The iPhone 16 event took place on September 9, 20224, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. If you missed the presentation, you can watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel.

It’s Glowtime event announcements

This is everything Apple has announced during its Glowtime event.

Apple Watch Series 10

The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 comes with bigger displays. It’s been re-engineered with a thinner case and new color options. Apple added Sleep Apnea detection and improved water resistance so users can take advantage of the before-exclusive Depth app from Apple Watch Ultra. Learn more about it here.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black

Image source: Apple Inc.

While rumors pointed to a new Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple is only adding a black color to Apple Watch Ultra 2 during the iPhone 16 event. Sleep Apnea detection is also coming to this model. Learn more about it here.

AirPods get a revamp

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple has updated the base-model AirPods with the fourth generation. The new case is the smallest, most portable case ever and delivers even more battery life.

Additionally, Apple unveiled a second design for the AirPods 4, which uses the H2 chip, advanced computational audio, and active noise cancellation—features previously available only on the AirPods Pro lineup.

The AirPods Pro 2 gets new Hearing Aid features, while AirPods Max has been updated with USB-C and new colors.

iPhone 16 is here

Image source: Apple Inc.

The base and Plus iPhone 16 models will come in 6.1—and 6.7-inch models, both of which will also include the new customizable action button on the left side of the phone. There are also new color finishes, including ultramarine, teal, and pink. The new iPhone 16s also includes a camera control capacity slider and a new 3mm A18 chip with a 2x faster neural engine. You can learn more about it here.

iPhone 16 Pro comes in a beautiful desert color

Apple’s high-end smartphone comes with new 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display options. Compared to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, the new iPhone also has thinner bezels, making the experience more immersive. In addition to a new Desert Titanium color, Apple added an improved A18 Pro chip, a bigger battery life, faster Apple Intelligence performance, and pro camera features. Learn more about it here.

iOS 18 will be released on September 16. However, Apple Intelligence features will arrive a bit later with iOS 18.1, in October. Below, you can check all our guides with all the upcoming Apple software updates:

Wrap up

This is everything Apple announced during the “It’s Glowtime” event.