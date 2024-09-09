iPhone 16 Pro debuts with bigger displays, A18 Pro, and major camera upgrades

The wait is finally over, and Apple just unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro during its Glowtime event. Apple’s high-end smartphone comes with new 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display options. Compared to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, the new iPhone also has thinner bezels, making the experience more immersive. Apple also maintained the ProMotion and Always-On display technologies.

iPhone 16 Pro comes in the following colors:

Darker Black Titanium

White Titanium

Natural Titanium

Desert Titanium

The new A18 Pro chip uses the second-generation 3nm manufacturing process. It has a 16-core neural engine and a 17% increase in memory bandwidth. With that, Apple Intelligence features run 15% faster on the iPhone 16 Pro than on the iPhone 15 Pro, thanks to the next-generation ML accelerators. It also features 2x faster ray tracing than the A17 Pro.

The A18 Pro also unlocks new advanced media features, including ProRes video recording and faster USB 3 speeds.

Here’s the new Camera Control and other camera features

Image source: Apple Inc.

The new 48MP Fusion camera has a second-generation quad-pixel sensor with zero shutter lag in ProRaw and HEIF photos. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera also improves the focal length and adds autofocus.

One of the new features of this generation is the new Camera Control, which brings the following enhancements:

Click and hold to do a visual search

Add flyer information to the calendar

Find an item to buy

For the Camera app, you can use the Camera Control with the following features:

Take photos

Light press gives quick access to zoom

Light pressing twice gives you several settings access

Third-party apps will also be able to offer new features through the Camera Control

Apple is also adding support for Spatial Photos and improving the Photographic Styles first introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro. The new A18 Pro chip improves video recording in noise environments, and the iPhone 16 Pro also adds a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom for the smaller models.

Apple also adds 4K120fps for the iPhone 16 Pro. The playback speed can be adjusted after capture. The company also offers Slow-Motion Cinematic Recording. This new iPhone adds four studio-quality mics for “true-to-life” audio. During video recording, users can now capture Spatial Audio. New audio features while editing the video include “In-frame,” “studio,” and “cinematic.”

Later this year, the Voice Memos app will add a second layer that allows users to record two-track audio.

Price and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro, with a 128GB storage option, starts at $999. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, with 256GB storage, starts at $1,299. You can pre-order the new iPhone this Friday, and sales will start on September 20.