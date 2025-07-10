Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Incredible deals on robot vacuums for Prime Day!
Prime Day deals on AR glasses you can't miss!
Home Tech Computers

Apple’s innovative tech for updating iPhones in the box is coming to Macs

By
Published Jul 10th, 2025 1:30PM EDT
M3 MacBook Pro possible box
Image: Weibo

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

A couple of years ago, a report suggested Apple was developing an innovative technology that would let it update iPhones in sealed boxes before they’re sold. Then, last year, the company rolled out that feature to US Apple Store locations.

According to Bloomberg, here’s how it works: “The system looks a bit like a metal cubby for shoes. It can use MagSafe and other wireless technologies to power up the iPhone without ever cracking open the packaging. It downloads and installs new software, and then powers the phone back down.”

Now, 9to5Mac suggests that Apple wants to expand that technology to Macs. The publication says macOS Tahoe beta 3 lays the groundwork for this sealed-device update system on the Mac system.

However, it’s worth noting that Apple currently uses NFC technology to update iPhones in the box. Macs don’t have NFC, but Apple could potentially add the technology in future Macs or use a different method entirely to update sealed Mac computers.

Here’s why being able to update Macs inside the box is such a great deal

With the iPhone 15 launch, Apple had an issue with iOS 17.0 that required iPhone users to update to version 17.0.1 due to activation issues and data transfer bugs during the setup. Since Apple wants the experience to be fast and painless, making users immediately update their devices, especially due to a bug, is a major problem.

That said, it’s unclear when the ability to update Macs inside their box will be available. Most likely, we could see official news about it around the release of the M6 MacBook models next year. Bringing this feature to the Mac would be a huge boon, but Apple sells far more iPhones than Macs, so there’s not going to be as much of a rush for the Mac.

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News