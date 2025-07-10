Apple’s iPhone Fold just took a big step towards its 2026 release

A day after Samsung announced its seventh generation of foldable devices, a report from ETNews reveals that display production for the upcoming iPhone Fold has just begun. More interestingly, it’s Samsung Display that has built a dedicated line for Apple’s foldable smartphone. According to the publication, the company will be solely responsible for Apple’s foldable displays.

The factory can produce 35,000 displays per month and uses the 6th-generation OLED panel. With 1.25 million panels per month, or 15 million per year, this should be more than enough to support Apple’s goal of selling 6 to 8 million iPhone Fold devices in the first year.

Over the past few months, rumors about the iPhone Fold have been growing. Reports suggest Apple may bring back the Touch ID sensor, offer a creaseless display, and use the most premium materials to ensure the foldable’s early success.

Samsung’s new foldable has what I really want on the iPhone Fold

Galaxy Z Fold 7 in blue. Image source: BlueSky

Once again, Samsung has made a considerable leap in technology with the seventh-generation Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This device is significantly thinner than its predecessor. It’s also rated IP48. Samsung managed to make the displays larger too, with 8 inches when unfolded and 6.5 inches on the cover display.

Most importantly, Samsung wants its Z Fold 7 to feel as premium as the Galaxy Ultra. That’s the level Apple should aim for.

Since the iPhone Fold is expected to cost around $2,500, Apple needs to make this device as good as an iPhone Pro Max. After all, what’s the point of paying that much for a foldable if it doesn’t offer the best tech available in Apple’s top-tier phone?

Wrap up

Thankfully, we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foldable. If the rumors are accurate, the device will be unveiled in late 2026.

BGR will keep following the latest reports on the company’s first foldable.