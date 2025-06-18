Foldable iPhone set to begin production in late 2025

News about Apple’s first foldable iPhone has been trickling out for years, but we’re seemingly in the home stretch now ahead of the long-awaited reveal. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple supplier Foxconn will start assembling foldable iPhones by the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter this year.

Foldable iPhone production coming soon

Despite the fact that early production of the foldable iPhone is potentially just months away, Kuo claims that “many component specifications […] have yet to be finalized,” including the phone’s hinge. When it comes to foldable devices, the hinge is usually the component that receives the most scrutiny, so it’s no surprise Apple wants to get it right.

One component Apple has finalized is the device’s foldable display. Kuo reports that Samsung Display is gearing up to build 7-8 million foldable panels for the phone, which Apple is currently planning to roll out to the public at some point in 2026.

Finally, Kuo adds that market rumors suggest Apple has already placed orders for 15-20 million foldable iPhones. For comparison’s sake, Apple sold an estimated 37 million iPhone 16 units in the first weekend of pre-sales alone last September.

“Based on checks across multiple components, this volume likely reflects cumulative demand over the product’s 2–3 year lifecycle, rather than 2026 alone,” Kuo explains. “This indicates that Apple’s foldable iPhone, expected to enter mass production in 2H26, may ship several million units annually in both 2027 and 2028, possibly due to its premium pricing.”

When to expect the first foldable iPhone

Previous reports have suggested that Apple plans to launch its foldable in fall 2026. That said, Kuo warns that “all plans remain subject to change prior to the official project kickoff.” Given the company’s struggles in recent years to find an audience for Vision Pro or get Apple Intelligence off the ground, there’s no telling what the timeline will look like.

That said, when it does arrive, the expectation is that it will cost a pretty penny. Don’t be shocked if Apple ends up charging over $2,000 for the foldable iPhone.