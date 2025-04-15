iPhone Fold price leak makes the Pro Max look cheap by comparison

There’s another iPhone Fold price leak, and if you’ve been following rumors about Apple’s first foldable device, you already know it won’t be cheap. However, the company might make the iPhone Pro Max look like a steal, even at its high price, because this new foldable device isn’t going to be in the budget of many phone buyers.

The latest leaker to corroborate the $2,000+ price tag for Apple’s iPhone Fold is the Weibo user known as Instant Digital (via MacRumors). According to their iPhone Fold price leak, the device will cost between $2,100 and $2,300. Compared to the current starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Apple might be charging at least $200 more. Whew.

However, if the company is able to crack (no puns intended) the crease-free design and power this device with its most advanced features, the price might be worth it.

After all, Apple is exploring premium materials to remove the display crease. Additionally, this device is expected to feature at least two main cameras, the company’s latest chip, and even Touch ID functionality.

Earlier this morning, we reported on another Weibo leaker who revealed that Apple plans to use under-screen camera technology for the inner display.

Additionally, a report from Business Korea reveals that Apple plans to use OLED panels manufactured by Samsung for its foldable device. “For Apple, which prioritizes quality over price when selecting component suppliers, Samsung was the only viable choice,” the report states. As such, BOE and LG won’t be supplying displays for Apple’s first foldable device at first.

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone Fold would have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. BGR will continue reporting on this device as more information becomes available. Below, you can learn more about what other leakers believe the company will unveil with its foldable device.