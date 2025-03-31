Apple’s iPhone Fold might get a crease-free design after all

When the “iPhone Fold” arrives next year, Samsung will have already launched eight different Galaxy Z Fold models. Other Android vendors have similar track records in making foldable handsets, so Apple will hardly be the first to develop a foldable smartphone. However, Apple might be among the first to deliver a novel approach to foldable design that delivers an almost perfect, crease-free foldable display.

The crease has been a design compromise we’ve had to accept from smartphone vendors so far. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold SE might be an example of a foldable with a nearly invisible crease. That design isn’t widely available, but Samsung should use it for this year’s Fold 7. Then there’s Oppo’s new Find N5 device that claims to have a crease-free screen. The Find N5 isn’t widely available.

In all of those cases, the crease is minimal, but it’s still there. Can Apple deliver a foldable display that doesn’t form a crease at all on top of the hinge? We have another report claiming that’s what Apple is going after, with Samsung Display being the big beneficiary of Apple’s orders.

The new report comes courtesy of a ZDNet Korea report that focuses on Samsung Display’s business related to foldable OLED panels. The report says the combined sales of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 amount to 7 to 8 million units, which is about two million fewer than initial expectations.

The reduced demand for Samsung foldables seemingly forced Samsung to lower its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 target shipments to 5 million units. As a reminder, Samsung plans to launch a cheaper Flip version and a tri-fold device this year.

In all, Samsung Display isn’t expected to see growth this year. Foldable OLED panels might hit 10 million units this year, which would miss the company’s 12 million forecast for the year.

The report mentions that while lower demand for Samsung foldables is impacting Samsung Display’s foldable OLED panel business in the short term, the Samsung subsidiary still sees growth ahead, and that’s thanks to Apple’s foldable iPhone, which is set to hit markets next year.

ZDNet Korea repeats some of the claims we saw in other rumors about the foldable iPhone. Apple should unveil the device in the second half of 2026. The phone should feature a 7.8-inch foldable screen.

That’s where the report notes that Apple has apparently developed a new screen technology to prevent creases (wrinkles), and Samsung Display is already assembling the supply chain needed to satisfy Apple’s orders – here’s a machine translation of the claim:

Apple is expected to release a foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026 at the earliest. The panel size is likely to be 7.8 inches. The specific direction of the new technology to prevent product wrinkles has also been decided, and it is understood that Samsung Display is currently actively working to organize related supply chains.

That sounds great, assuming it’s based on reality. Recent reports claimed that Apple might be working with new materials for the foldable iPhone’s key components, like a hinge made of liquid metal, but that a perfect crease-free display might not be possible. Apple is supposedly sparing no expense to perfect this foldable iPhone design detail.

Still, the arrival of the foldable iPhone will drive up demand, which is great for Samsung Display. How good news is the iPhone Fold for Samsung Display? Citing reports from Counterpoint Research, the report says that foldable phone sales will decline by 4% this year. But the market will grow in the mid-to-mid-double digits by 2026.