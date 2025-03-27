Crease-free iPhone Fold hinge design might be impossible

A few days ago, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would use liquid metal in the hinges of the upcoming iPhone Fold. According to his research, “Apple is focused on improving durability, enhancing screen flatness, and minimizing crease marks in its foldable iPhone design. To achieve these goals, key components like the hinges will be crafted from liquid metal using a die-casting process.”

The analyst said Apple had previously used liquid metal for small components, such as SIM ejector pins, for years. Apparently, the iPhone Fold will mark the first significant use of the material in a critical mechanical part. Moreover, Android manufacturers might also start taking advantage of this manufacturing process.

Now, Weibo leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) gives a better look at this technology. He says this liquid metal hinge, which he calls metallic glass (amorphous metal), has better resistance to bending, deformation, and depressions while being up to 2.5x more resistant than titanium alloy. It also has a premium finish, which Instant Digital calls close to the sense of stainless steel.

Interestingly enough, while previous rumors suggested Apple wanted to create a crease-free design for this iPhone Fold, the leaker believes it’s “impossible.” Still, it doesn’t mean Apple won’t do anything it can to make it less visible.

A previous report said: “Apple has made the decision to eliminate creases completely, regardless of cost, in order to differentiate their foldable phone from existing models,” an insider told ETNews. “It is understood that they have successfully achieved this by using new materials that prevent creases from forming on the display.” It’s unclear what these materials are.

The report provides another interesting detail about the iPhone Fold design. Fixing the crease doesn’t only mean fixing the foldable screen. It also means looking at how the screen connects to the hinge below it and the ultra-thin glass on top.

Apparently, Apple has found a way to prevent creasing by looking at the problem holistically. The report also says Apple has encouraged cooperation between the various parts suppliers.

The iPhone Fold is expected to be announced next year or in early 2027 with a price point of at least $2,000.