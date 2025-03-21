Latest leaks reveal iPhone Fold may have impressive battery life and an innovative hinge

There are two new leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold-like device Apple is expected to unveil in late 2026 or early 2027. One of them comes from the news aggregator account yeux1122. According to them, Apple is working to improve the display DDI part to make the panel thinner.

Still, yeux1122 says that even though Apple wants to make the iPhone Fold as thin as possible, the company will also make sure to add the best battery available to its device, as it’s working on power-efficiency-related features. We can also assume that some of these functions could include a new C1 chip, Apple’s 5G modem, and the company’s own Wi-Fi chip, which is expected to be available with this year’s iPhone 17 lineup.

With these new processors, Apple will likely improve battery life, as It will have better control over both hardware and software. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also brings the latest leak on the iPhone Fold.

According to his industry research, Apple will use liquid metal in the hinges of this upcoming device. He writes: “Apple is focused on improving durability, enhancing screen flatness, and minimizing crease marks in its foldable iPhone design. To achieve these goals, key components like the hinges will be crafted from liquid metal using a die-casting process.”

Dongguan EonTec is poised to benefit significantly from the widespread adoption of liquid metal in the hinges of the upcoming foldable iPhone. According to recent industry research, Apple is focused on improving durability, enhancing screen flatness, and minimizing crease marks… https://t.co/KsGu49JXkP — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 21, 2025

The analyst says Apple has used liquid metal for small components, such as SIM ejector pins, for years. Still, the iPhone Fold will mark the first significant use of the material in a critical mechanical part. Interestingly, Android manufacturers are rumored to start using this technology to improve durability and minimize the crease of the display.

According to the rumors and leaks, Apple wants to deliver an ultra-thin iPhone Fold with great battery life and a creaseless foldable display. If the company can achieve that, it might show the competitors that even though it took a long time to enter the foldable market, it has waited enough to outperform every competitor.