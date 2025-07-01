Rumored iPhone chip-powered MacBook may force Apple to make a tough call

During the weekend, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed Apple was working on a new MacBook model, most likely a replacement for the controversial 12-inch option released so many years ago. Following that report, MacRumors discovered internal references to this Mac, as Apple does appear to be working on a computer powered by the A18 Pro chip.

Putting these two stories together, it’s easy to believe Apple is serious about unveiling this new MacBook as early as next year. With mass production expected in the last quarter of 2025, the computer could debut at a March event alongside a new iPhone 17e and other lighter Apple products.

But there’s one issue with this affordable MacBook, the same one that plagued the last 12-inch model: suddenly, all entry-level options start to look very similar.

Comparing entry-level MacBook models

Apple currently offers two laptops with the M4 chip: an Air and a Pro version. What separates them is more ports, a better display, and a fan for heat dissipation. But if Apple releases a MacBook with an iPhone chip, what would really set it apart from a MacBook Air? A single USB-C port and a less powerful chip?

Wouldn’t that make the Air redundant, or even worse? It might still be called Air, but if it’s not lighter or thinner than the new model, especially considering the previous 12-inch version, what’s the point? Just like the iPad Pro is thinner, lighter, and more capable, why would someone choose an Air?

In the MacBook’s case, users would be getting a better deal on a thinner and lighter computer, which is exactly what most people want. Unless Apple somehow makes the A18 Pro run like an old Intel Celeron, light users probably won’t notice any difference between an M4 machine and one with the A18 Pro.

That said, now that Apple has finally positioned the MacBook Air well, is it really about to launch an even cheaper computer that’s thinner, lighter, and capable enough for most of the Air’s target users?

The solution: One MacBook needs to go

When Apple offers too many similar products, the best move is to drop one. If users can’t clearly see why they should pay more, they’ll just buy the cheapest one, and Apple likely doesn’t want that.

If Cupertino keeps the lineup as it is, this new model might end up with underwhelming specs: 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, a basic FaceTime camera, and a single USB-C port. Then, to get a better experience, users would end up paying nearly the same as a MacBook Air. At that point, the Air becomes the smarter choice. So what’s the point?

Sure, I’m stressing out over a product that hasn’t even been announced, but it feels like Apple might be repeating a mistake from the past. The company shouldn’t flood the market with lookalike products. It should help customers understand the value of each one.

If it’s hard for me to explain Apple’s lineup to friends and readers, imagine how confusing it is for someone who just wants a new laptop.