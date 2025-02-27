iPhone 17e rumored for 2026 launch as ‘e’ models become an annual fixture

Since Apple introduced the iPhone 16e last week, users wondered if this could be a one-time thing with a longer upgrade cycle, just like it was with the iPhone SE, or if it could be an annual thing. According to researchers over CIRP, the “iPhone e” is here to stay, as Apple is now expected to launch an iPhone 17e in 2026.

The research indicates that while the “iPhone 16e might not be a critical player in the lineup, based on the iPhone SE’s history, it might do better, at the expense of other iPhone models.” With reviews of the iPhone 16e just in, reviewers agreed that this is the perfect iPhone for those holding onto an older model and only wanting a new iPhone from Apple.

Just like the reviewers mentioned, CIRP also highlights that this device’s entry price of $599 is a “significant increase from the iPhone SE’s $429 starting point.” Still, the most important tidbit of the research is about the annual upgrade cycle of this lineup, such as what Google does with the “a” lineup and Samsung with the “FE.”

“It appears that ‘e’ phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google’s introduction of ‘a’ model in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.

That said, we might now see regular spring iPhone launches as the company introduces this new lineup. Still, there are many questions about how impressive the upgrade will be. For the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to introduce a new iPhone 17 Air. By 2026, an iPhone Fold is expected. With that, Cupertino would expand its annual releases from four iPhones to six in only a year.

As the company tries to boost its sales, we must wait to discover if this new strategy might succeed. Still, BGR will let you know if we hear new reports about the iPhone 17e.