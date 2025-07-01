Marshall debuts Middleton II speaker with big sound in a portable package

Over a month after introducing the Kilburn III, Marshall is back with another speaker release: the new Middleton II. This product builds on the popular Middleton speaker launched a couple of years ago, now offering more listening time, better sound, and more.

With this launch, Marshall is delivering one of the strongest summer lineups yet, continuing to unify its portable speaker range by differentiating products based on battery life and sound performance.

The Middleton II offers over 30 hours of playtime. According to the company, a quick 20-minute charge is enough to “get the show back on the road.” The speaker now delivers deeper bass and better performance at maximum volume. It also features 360º True Stereophonic sound designed to fill the space and surround the listener no matter where they’re standing.

Image source: Marshall

The Middleton II is easy to take on the go, fitting comfortably in one hand. It comes with an IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, so a splash of water or a bit of dirt won’t be a problem.

“Extending portable playtime is something we put a lot of work into at Marshall, and Middleton II is no exception with its 30+ hours. Combine that with improved features such as a built-in microphone for seamless speakerphone calls and a refresh design that not only looks better but also enhances usability with improved user experience. With support for LE Audio, listeners can also enjoy a more efficient and enhanced listening experience,” said Ebba Gouverneur Regnström, Marshall Speaker’s product manager.

Marshall says it has eliminated “unnecessary complexity” by refining the controls. With a simple twist or press, users can play, pause, skip tracks, adjust the volume, and more. As with most of Marshall’s products, the Middleton II features the classic amp-style look that helped make the brand iconic.

Image source: Marshall

Thanks to the extra battery capacity, the Middleton II can also serve as a power bank for your smartphone. It supports Bluetooth and LE Audio, making it ready for the latest in wireless audio technology.

The speaker is available for $329.99 on Marshall’s website. Retailers will have it starting July 15th.