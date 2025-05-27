Marshall unveils Kilburn III speaker with powerful sound and over 50 hours of battery life

Seven years after unveiling its second-generation Kilburn speaker, Marshall is back with Kilburn III. The speaker has been reimagined to offer powerful sound, the latest Bluetooth technologies, and the best interior design with on-the-go features.

This portable speaker promises 360° True Stereophonic sound so that users can get a stereo arrangement with no blind spots and Marshall’s signature sound and look. Using the classic aesthetic inspired by its amps and rock’n’roll heritage, the Kilburn III offers tactile control knobs and a velvet-lined carrying strap that can be easily removed and reattached with guitar strap buttons.

“Kilburn III represents a groundbreaking evolution in our product line, showcasing a completely reengineered acoustic design. We’ve enhanced its visual appeal, refined usability, and extended the playtime to over 50 hours. Kilburn III is a remarkable upgrade from the highly appreciated Kilburn II,” says Hanna Wallner, Product Manager, Marshall Speakers.

Image source: Marshall

The top Marshall Kilburn III features include:

Enough juice for playlists and charging phone: With 50+ hours of portable playtime, Marshall also lets users charge their phones with the speaker. The company also offers a USB-C port to make the device easier to charge.

Marshall also improved its dust and water resistance with IP54 certification, which is important since this is a portable speaker.

. Tactile controls: The new Marshall Kilburn III’s tactile controls are among its most interesting features. You can control bass and treble through its app and also using physical controls. The controls also allow users to turn the speaker on and off as well as play, pause, and skip tracks.

Marshall wants you to turn the music up without compromising on any musical detail, which means you can always go loud.

Marshall Kilburn III in black & brass or cream is available today on Marshall.com for $379.99. It’s going to be available through retailers from June 10.