Marshall Major V headphones review: Pure and simple rock ‘n’ roll

Last spring, Marshall released its long-anticipated Major V headphones. Cheaper than Beats Solo 4, these headphones carry the brand’s identity and coolness only associated with the good & old rock bands.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Beats has been doing an impressive job of revamping its headphones and earbuds lineup, but I also fell in love with Marshall’s Major V in a way I haven’t enjoyed headphones in a while.

Its design is plain and simple, and it gets the job done. No gimmicks, just pure rock ‘n’ roll. These are the headphones every indie or rock teenager wanted to have, and now they’re here. Here’s BGR‘s Marshall Major V headphones review.

Marshall Major V specs

Headphones Jack 3.5 mm Jack Model Name Major V Connectivity Technology Wireless Wireless Communication Technology Bluetooth Included Components Cable, User Manual Recommended Uses For Product Music, Calling Compatible Devices Bluetooth-enabled devices Control Type Touch Control Cable Feature Detachable Item Weight 186 Grams Frequency Range 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz Bluetooth Range 10 Meters Manufacturer Marshall Product Dimensions 6.34 x 7.05 x 2.64 inches Item Weight 6.6 ounces

Classic look and maximum comfort

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

When you imagine a pair of headphones, you likely picture something similar to Marshall’s Major V headphones. They have an on-ear design with soft faux leather ear cushions that extend to the headband. Two physical buttons give them a Marshall amp vibe, so you can turn these headphones on, control your music, or quickly start playing your Spotify favorite tunes.

The two wires around the headphones help give them a classic look alongside Marshall’s signature logo. These headphones can bend, which makes them easy to carry or store—even though the company doesn’t include a carrying case, which sometimes feels like a miss.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

However, I can also assume that these lightweight headphones have the focus I already mentioned in the introduction: Plain and simple rock ‘n’ roll, no gimmicks, no little things; these headphones are what they are, something like take or leave them—and this is what I love about writing this review of Marshall’s Major V headphones. Just carry them around your neck, or simply put one of the sides farther from your ears to listen to what others tell you, but never take them from your head.

In my experience, wearing them for prolonged periods hasn’t been an issue. I could go from my place to the airport, have an hour-long flight, and then take an Uber to my uncle’s home in Rio, but I still never want to take Marshall’s Major V away.

Authentic sound, mostly future-ready

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall Major V features 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE Audio and works with the AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. Users can also enjoy a wired connection with a 3.5mm cable.

Marshall promises “thunderous bass, smooth mids, and crisp treble.” I won’t use as many powerful adjectives to describe Marshall’s Major V headphones in this review, but I think they have consistent and great sound quality overall. Songs with heavier bass highlight that, but I’d say the main focus is on the mids. I love listening to Pet Shop Boys, The Vaccines, Blossoms, The Killers, Hinds, Sigrid, and many other singers and bands with Marshall’s headphones. I think Marshall is able to capture the essence of the songs, and even though it lacks some fancy features, it doesn’t save up on sound quality.

It’s important to note that if you’re looking for headphones with Spatial Audio support, Active Noise Cancelling, or Transparency mode, you won’t find it here. Still, even without ANC, these on-ear headphones are good enough to eliminate most of the ambient noise.

If you’re on a plane, you don’t need to worry about losing parts of your songs due to the outside environment. The same is worth it while on the streets or in a crowded place. Even if you enjoy turning the sound all the way up, you’ll realize that you’ll be the only one listening to your tunes.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

You can also use Marshall’s app to change the EQ. You can choose between some presets or create you’re own. However, Marshall’s signature sound is good enough for me, and unless you’re an audiophile, you’ll be more than happy with the company’s classic sound.

Lastly, the Bluetooth LE audio guarantees your headphones can take advantage of Auracast and other technologies as soon as they are released to the public. Even if you lose ANC or Spatial Audio, these other features might be more interesting in the long run.

The best battery life in headphones

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall promises over 100 hours of battery life. That’s just crazy. Also, this is what I’ve mentioned about plain and simple rock ‘n’ roll. For most of the time, you don’t need to worry about having a USB-C cable around. You can use these headphones exhaustively and when you think you might need to charge them, you still don’t.

I’ve been rocking Marshall’s Major V for over a month now, and I might have charged them once before, knowing their battery life was ridiculously good. The only issue here is that Marshall headphones don’t integrate with the iPhone ecosystem as well as AirPods or Beats headphones. Marshall’s app is required to set them up the first time; it’s through it you can see the battery life, change EQ settings, or even customize the buttons.

As an Apple (and Apple Music) user, sometimes I feel left behind, as these experiences are probably better on Android. Marshall’s M button for playing Spotify instantly feels like my Action Button shortcut to listen to Apple Music in a tap. It’s just great. Still, I don’t think the company neglects iPhone (and Apple Music) users, but they might need an extra step.

Price and conclusion

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall Major V was released last spring for $149. Currently, these headphones are available for around $115, which is a steal. For over $100, you can get a beautiful, classic design, superb sound quality, and impressive battery life.

While some features might be left behind (whether because Marshall doesn’t believe in those techs or they wanted to make their headphones less expensive), I think the company has a clear view of who’s buying these: Cool people, rock lovers, the brand fans, and so on.

Marshall reinforces the good qualities of headphones with Major V without compromising sound quality and a great design. These are definitely the headphones on a budget to get, even in 2025.