Marshall Emberton III review: Louder and more rugged

Marshall updated its most popular portable speakers in August with the new Emberton III and Willen II. Louder and more rugged, these speakers have improved sound, battery life, and water resistance. After a month of testing, this is the definitive Marshall Emberton III review.

Marshall Emberton III specs

EMBERTON III KEY FEATURES

Marshall’s signature sound. Perfectly balanced audio at every volume.

True Stereophonic (360° sound). Superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you.

32+ hours of portable playtime. Reliable playtime on a single charge.

Dust and waterproof. IP67 rating allows it to be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

Built-in microphone. Simple hands-free talking.

Bluetooth LE Audio-Ready. Future-proofed for the latest connectivity possibilities.

EMBERTON III PRODUCT DETAILS

Stereo

Quick charge: 20 minutes gives 6 hours of playtime

Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

Compatible with the Marshall Bluetooth app

Design

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall Emberton III is one of the most charming portable speakers available. As usual, its design resembles the company’s classic amps, known for their excellence and remarkable audio quality. Of course, you won’t have to be quite as precious with this one, as it can be “thrown in the back seat of your car, take it on a cross-country ride, or [used to] hit the beach.” BGR’s tests have been more conservative, with most of the listening experience being at home.

Available in Black & Brass and Cream, it features the iconic gold Marshall logo prominently displayed on the front grill. The top of this device also resembles an amp with a central control knob for controlling media, surrounded by smaller buttons (power and Bluetooth).

The design has a vintage yet modern vibe, with Marshall’s signature style blending retro aesthetics with contemporary functionality. The speaker also shows the amount of battery left in that red rectangular rubberized area. It also features a USB-C port, and a fastening strap allows you to carry it around with ease.

The speaker blends in well in any environment. Its portability is key to taking it around the house, whether I want to listen to my favorite songs while washing the dishes, taking a shower, or working.

Improved internals, powerful sound

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

According to Marshall, Emberton III features True Stereophonic, a unique form of multidirectional sound from the company with “superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you.” With Dynamic Loudness, the speaker adjusts the tonal balance of the audio to ensure your music sounds great at every volume.

In my review, I compared the Marshall Emberton III speaker with the recently released Beats Pill. While Beats’ counterpart can be slightly (and I really mean by a few decibels) louder, Marshall seems to offer a more consistent experience at louder volumes, and the music sounded clearer with the speaker at its maximum. It’s even more impressive that this device is smaller than Beats’ speaker, which is already incredibly compact and portable.

From hard rock to indie and pop, Marshall’s speaker shined during my tests. However, this portable speaker wasn’t made for soft listeners, as the sound improves when it surpasses 70% of the maximum volume. I might also be losing the ability to hear, but I’d say this speaker is made for higher volumes.

Even though it lacks Dolby Atmos support, Marshall has a clever design that allows for multidirectional sound, as the speakers are in the front and behind the device, guaranteeing everyone can have a blast.

Tech perks

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Besides the great sound quality, Marshall Emberton III features several other perks that might make you choose this portable speaker as your go-to option:

Bluetooth LE support: This standard reduces power consumption compared to the classic standard and was developed to reduce latency and bandwidth as well. This means you can have your phone further away and still have a steady connection.

This standard reduces power consumption compared to the classic standard and was developed to reduce latency and bandwidth as well. This means you can have your phone further away and still have a steady connection. Auracast: With a software update, Marshall will let several Emberton III speakers stream a song simultaneously.

With a software update, Marshall will let several Emberton III speakers stream a song simultaneously. App: Marshall has an app that lets you change the EQ. In addition to the company’s signature sound, you can focus on bass or voice (the latter is great for podcasts or acoustic songs). Still, I find the signature sound more than enough, and I think most users won’t have to bother with switching the EQ.

Marshall has an app that lets you change the EQ. In addition to the company’s signature sound, you can focus on bass or voice (the latter is great for podcasts or acoustic songs). Still, I find the signature sound more than enough, and I think most users won’t have to bother with switching the EQ. IP67: Like a modern smartphone, Marshall’s speaker is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, meaning it’s safe even if you drop it in a pool or take it to the beach.

Great battery life

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall promises up to 32 hours of listening time. In my tests, it took me forever to drain the battery of the Emberton III. Besides that, a 20-minute charge grants these speakers six hours of listening time. In other words, you could spend a weekend at the beach playing music nonstop without worrying about bringing a charger. Still, if you ever need to recharge the speaker, the USB-C port makes this process stress-free.

Price and conclusion

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Marshall Emberton III is priced at $169, slightly more expensive than Beats Pill. The two competitors offer similar perks depending on which design you like better. If you enjoy a retro-classic vibe, the Marshall Emberton III is perfect for you. However, if you want the trendy Beats design, you might choose that one instead.

Marshall Emberton is a remarkable product, and I wonder if a combo would make this speaker shine even more at home or at small parties. One thing is for sure: Marshall has got you covered with this speaker in any environment. You just have to turn it on and enjoy your favorite tunes.