Marshall’s two most popular portable speakers just got big upgrades

Marshall is updating its most popular portable speakers with powerful 360º sound and more new features. The new Marshall Emberton III delivers 32+ hours of battery life, while the tiny Marshall Willen II offers a rugged design and 17+ hours of portable playtime.

Both models now come with IP67 certification and are Bluetooth LE Audio-ready. This standard reduces power consumption compared to the classic standard and was developed to reduce latency and bandwidth as well.

With an over-the-air update coming soon, Marshall users will be able to use Auracast on these newer devices to stream a song from several of these speakers.

“On the outside of the speakers, the focus has been on improved material choices and usability, but the biggest update is on the inside. Both these products are ready for the next Bluetooth technology, LE Audio, which will enable Auracast. They also continue to deliver surprisingly heavy sound for the size, especially Willen II,” said Hanna Wallner, Marshall’s product manager.

According to Marshall, Emberton II features True Stereophonic, a unique form of multidirectional sound from the company with ‘superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you.’ With Dynamic Loudness, the speaker adjusts the tonal balance of the audio to ensure your music sounds great at every volume.

The Willen II offers Marshall’s signature sound, 17 hours of portable playtime, IP67, and a fastening strap so you can take it anywhere.

Both speakers are available to pre-order today. Global sales start August 26. Marshall Emberton II costs $169, and Willen II costs $119. They’re exclusive to the company’s website.

Interestingly, these devices are priced similarly to Beats’ new Pill speaker, which offers 24 hours of listening time, stereo mode, IP67, and three new colors. Below, you can read BGR’s review of this product and see how two Beats Pill speakers offer a great sound experience.