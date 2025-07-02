XGIMI Prime Day deals feature the new MoGo 4 and up to 42% off smart projectors

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day this month, XGIMI has revealed the deals it will be running from July 8 to July 11. The company is offering discounts its entire projector lineup, including the recently released MoGo 4 projectors.

In addition to putting its projectors on sale, XGIMI is also including freebies with the purchase of select products. Depending on what you choose, it’s possible to get a pair of 3D glasses, a projector stand, a portable outdoor screen, or a carrying case.

The greatest discount goes to the Horizon Pro, which is 42% off. More modest deals include the new MoGo 4 models with only 15%. However, some combinations give users the portable outdoor screen or the X-desktop Stand Pro. Below, we’ll give you our top picks.

Best XGIMI projectors on sale for Prime Day

Aura 2 delivers the best-in-class short-thrown XGIMI’s home projection Image source: José Adorno for BGR

XGIMI Aura 2: With cinema-level audio and visual capabilities packed in a sleek short-throw projection unibody, the Aura 2 features Dual Light 2.0 tech and offers ultra-high brightness and color accuracy with 2,300 ISO lumens with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications. It has immersive theater sound quality thanks to four built-in Harman/Kardon 15W 2-channel speakers. Normally priced at $2,699.99, customers can get this projector for $2,149 for Prime Day, alongside a dongle and two 3D glasses. This short-throw projector is XGIMI’s best.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP

XGIMI Horizon S Max: If a long-throw projector is more your style, you’ll find similarities to the Aura 2 on this device, including IMAX and Dolby Vision certifications. With 3,100 ISO lumens and a 1000000:1 contrast, the Horizon S Max is 30% brighter than its predecessor. For Prime Day, customers can get this projector for $1,519, alongside an Horizon S Stand. You can read our full review here.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

MoGo 4 Laser: We’re currently testing the MoGo 4, but what makes the deal worthwhile is the portable outdoor screen that comes with this projector during Prime Day. This is one of XGIMI’s best deals, as the MoGo 4 Laser is available for $679 — 15% off the standard price. This projector offers 2.5 hours of video playback, 550 ISO Lumens, and a complete creative filter suite.

MoGo 3 Pro: If you want a great first projector, the MoGo 3 Pro is also a solid option. With Google TV OS and Netflix support, it was BGR‘s favorite budget projector of 2024, as it has great color accuracy, loud speakers, and a nice design. During Prime Day, customers can get it for $337 alongside a carrying case and an optical filter. You can read our review here.