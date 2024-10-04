XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro review: Portable projection at its best

XGIMI is no stranger to BGR. Last year’s Horizon Ultra 4K was our favorite projector, and we’ll soon publish a review of the new Horizon S Max 4K, which redefines the home projection experience with IMAX certification and more.

However, the Chinese company also sent us its new MoGo 3 Pro, which is one of the cheapest yet most refined home and outdoor projection experiences available in the market. Released just a month ago, I’d tell you to forget about other options, as this might be the projector you want in your playroom, camping setup, or even in your living room.

After a month of testing, here’s our full review of the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro specs

Maximum Throw Distance 5.3 Meters Light Source Operating Life 25000 Hours Maximum Image Size 200 Inches Voltage 240 Volts (AC) Minimum Image Size 40 Inches Picture Quality Enhancement Technology Built-in speaker, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Screen Alignment, Digital Keystone Correction, Auto Focus Hardware Connectivity USB Type C, Micro-HDMI, USB 2.0 Control Method Remote, Touch Minimum Throw Distance 1.06 Meters Mounting Type Tabletop Mount Brightness 450 Lumen Wattage 65 watts Compatible Devices Laptop, Smartphone, Gaming Console Additional Features Built-In Speaker, Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Screen Alignment, Digital Keystone Correction, Auto Focus Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, USB Native Resolution 1920 x 1080 Display Resolution Maximum 1920 x 1080 Pixels Display Type DLP Form Factor Desktop

Mindful design for several use cases

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

XGIMI’s focus on hardware and design integration makes it stand out from the competition. They are in charge of the design and manufacturing processes, which means every piece was designed to be exactly as the company intended. (If you’re in China, you could say they can also integrate a great software experience, but it’s unavailable for us Westerners.)

Even though the MoGo 3 Pro is made of plastic, it has a beautiful grey finish resembling a decent-sized cup of coffee (or a fancy Home Theater speaker). This projector weighs 2.43 lbs and is designed for both home and outdoor projection. It has a built-in stand and speaker that can be adjusted up to 130º, so you don’t have to worry about the lack of space or not having it positioned perfectly in the center of a wall or a projection screen.

The company also offers a carry-on case and a lanyard. But what makes this projector so unique is the possibility of powering it with a 65W portable power bank, which means you can use it anywhere.

However, the most impressive part of this projector is the remote.

Can we talk about XGIMI’s remote, please?

XGIMI’s new remote is just beautiful. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

I’m a sucker for good TV remotes. I first fell in love with Samsung’s One Remote, which, in 2017, felt like a true innovation. I was used to LG and Sony’s confusing options, which were full of unnecessary buttons. Then, Samsung launched its QLED TV, and I loved the simplicity of its remote.

XGIMI follows a similar approach but with more personality. The beige remote only features buttons that a projector truly needs: Home, Settings, Accounts, Auto Focus, Input, Back, Google Assistant, and Power.

The Volume buttons have a unique design that feels just right in your hand and are very reliable. Of course, the company also offers branded buttons (YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and a custom Shortcut) that help pay the bills. Still, I fell in love with its design the moment I saw it in China in July, and I have really enjoyed using it.

Speaking with BGR, Marcos Chen, a senior industrial designer of XGIMI, discussed the company’s new design language: “We want our products to feel cozier, so you won’t feel that a machine is at your house, but a decoration, an art piece. We design everything as a bundle. Once you see our products for the first time, you know it’s ours because it’s consistent.”

A projector, a speaker, and a creative tool

A $49 accessory can unlock funny filters. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

If you felt the intertextuality with Steve Jobs’ iconic introduction of the original iPhone, I took the poetic freedom to talk about the three things the MoGo 3 Pro could be for you: A projector, a speaker, and a creative tool.

Home/Outdoor Projector: This device is capable of 1080p resolution and features a DCI-P3 color gamut for rich colors and clarity, and 450 ISO, which means it delivers great image quality in dark environments (and a passable experience with ambient light).

This device is capable of 1080p resolution and features a DCI-P3 color gamut for rich colors and clarity, and 450 ISO, which means it delivers great image quality in dark environments (and a passable experience with ambient light). Speaker: The projector features dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers with Ambient Light Mode. This means the device offers loud, crisp sound that can fill the room. You can use it as a speaker or pair it with Ambient Light Mode. By closing its lid, you can put it in music mode with pulsing lights to match the environment and the song playing.

The projector features dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers with Ambient Light Mode. This means the device offers loud, crisp sound that can fill the room. You can use it as a speaker or pair it with Ambient Light Mode. By closing its lid, you can put it in music mode with pulsing lights to match the environment and the song playing. Creative Tool: XGIMI also offers a Creative Optical filter ($49). You can use it to quiet meditate, replicate the universe around you, or even experience a rollercoaster. It’s almost like a budget Apple Vision Pro experience, which is nice to have.

Usually, products that try to be many things at once fail (hey, ViewFinity S9). However, XGIMI mastered these three functionalities—more impressively, on a budget. This is not a wildly expensive projector. It’s a fun but handy device.

Google TV and Netflix almost redeem XGIMI

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Another key feature of the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is the switch from Android TV to Google TV. This was long overdue and provides a far superior experience when taking advantage of Google’s operating system and the many apps available.

I enjoyed how easy it was to set up this device through the Google Home app. Even though it doesn’t have the most powerful hardware on the market (it only has 9GB of storage), Google TV makes the experience more fluid.

On the other hand, Android TV felt clunky and slow, and I needed to plug in an Apple TV or other set-top box to control it.

Lastly, Netflix support is another huge selling point of MoGo 3 Pro, as it finally features the most popular streaming service available. You’ll also find all the other popular streaming apps you want, such as Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, etc.

Image and speaker qualities

One of XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro’s best features is turning it into a fancy speaker. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro delivers 450 ISO lumens brightness. This is a great offering for its price range and can create images up to 120 inches. Even though I used this device on a smaller display, the image has always been crisp and has great color accuracy.

As with any projector, the MoGo 3 Pro shines at night. It’s best to watch colorful content throughout the day; otherwise, the image will mostly disappear.

It doesn’t feature fancy features, such as HDR, Dolby Vision, or the IMAX certification the premium models offer. However, it still gets the job done.

I’m impressed that the Harman Kardon speakers can get very loud without distorting the sound at higher levels. Sound is half of the projection experience, and XGIMI nails both. This is especially useful for transforming the projector into a nice speaker.

Still, it’s important to note that the bass isn’t as present as in other XGIMI projectors. Apple Music integration has also taken a step back. I could only use the speaker feature with Spotify and YouTube. However, I blame Apple for this one.

Smart features

It’s also important to note the intelligent features XGIMI brought to MoGo 3 Pro, which are key to a great projection experience:

Uninterrupted Auto Keystone Correction: Simply move the projector to use the automatic Keystone Correction feature.

Simply move the projector to use the automatic Keystone Correction feature. Intelligence Screen Alignment: If you have a screen, the projector will automatically align to it.

If you have a screen, the projector will automatically align to it. Intelligent Eye Protection: Lowers the light once you pass in front of the projector.

Lowers the light once you pass in front of the projector. Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance: Avoids displaying images on furniture, frames, etc.

Avoids displaying images on furniture, frames, etc. Auto Focus: Always ensures the image is clear.

Price and final thoughts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro costs $449. However, I’d recommend the $499 model with the PowerBase Stand. Other accessories can be pricey, but they are not necessary for a great experience. The carrying case costs $69, and the Creative Optical Filter is $49.

I think XGIMI handled the MoGo 3 Pro’s price point very well, as most TVs under $500 are all about being big rather than bright or having great color accuracy.

This device also offers a fun experience with its hybrid approach of being a home and outdoor projector. When you don’t want to use it as a projector, you can explore your creativity or use its loudspeakers to create a moody environment during dinner, a party, or while reading.

While I’d prefer the high-end models, I think XGIMI delivered a great product here for a fair price. If you want brighter projection or fancy TV features, the company offers all of those in its more premium and pricey options. On the contrary, you can also find even more budget-friendly models. Below, you can learn more about XGIMI’s latest releases.