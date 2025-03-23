Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: An iPad clone, in a good way

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Rating: 4 Stars The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro may be an iPad clone, but with solid performance and helpful accessories, that’s a good thing. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Sleek design

Sleek design Great accessories

Great accessories Inexpensive

Inexpensive Strong performance Cons iPad clone

iPad clone Software is buggy

Is there an iPad of the Android world? You could debate that for hours, about if there were an iPad of Android, it might well be the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro. Why? Well, Xiaomi is unashamedly copying Apple when it comes to the design of the tablet itself, software elements, and the accessories that it offers for the tablet.

But while the copying is blatant, it’s perhaps not a bad thing. Apple’s Magic Keyboard is an excellent accessory for the iPad, and the industrial design of the iPad is beloved. That’s not to mention the fact that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is inexpensive, at least compared to the higher-end iPad models.

So, if you have the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro available in your region, should you buy it? Or should you stick to something from Samsung, or even Apple?

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro specs

Dimensions 251.2 x 173.4 x 6.2 mm Display resolution 3,200 x 2,136 Display size 11.2 inches Display type LCD Display refresh rate 144Hz Display brightness 800 nits (peak) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Memory 8GB or 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 50MP Video 4K at 60fps Front camera 32MP Ports USB-C 3.2 Battery size 8,850mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Colors Gray, Blue, Green Price Around £449

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Design

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro clearly borrows design inspiration from the iPad, but that’s not really a bad thing. It’s got that sleek, premium vibe with flat edges and a slim build, and it feels sturdy and comfortable to hold. Xiaomi has definitely leaned into a clean, minimalist look that Apple fans will find familiar.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The design of the Pad 7 Pro is geared toward horizontal use — the logo on the back is horizontal, the front camera is on the top edge when used horizontally, and so on. When you’re holding it that way, you’ll get the USB-C port on the right, the power button over on the left, and the volume rocker up top. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and it seemed responsive and accurate enough in my usage.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There’s one big visual difference compared to the iPad — the large, square camera module on the back. It looks like it should house multiple cameras, but there’s actually just one in there. On the opposite side of the back of the tablet, you’ll find pogo pins that let the tablet connect to accessories like the Xiaomi Pro Focus Keyboard — more on that later.

You can get the Pad 7 Pro in Gray, Blue, or Green. I’ve got the Gray version, but I like the brighter colors — they add a bit more fun to the device. The colors are still subtle though, similar to what you can find on the iPad Air.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Display

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro comes with an 11.2-inch display, but it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Xiaomi opted for an LCD panel here, likely to keep costs down. While the LCD screen here isn’t bad, an OLED option would have been nice — the contrast would be far better, thanks to the deeper black levels.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, the display still manages a sharp 2136 x 3200 resolution, giving you a crisp image at 345ppi pixel density. Text looked crisp enough and images were detailed. It also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes everything from scrolling to gaming feel super smooth. The peak brightness hits 800 nits, which is decent for most situations and wasn’t hard to view outdoors, though a bit more brightness would have been handy.

Rounding things out, the screen does support both Dolby Vision and HDR10, so you’re still getting a solid experience when streaming HDR content.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Performance

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model you choose. My review unit is the higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In everyday use, the tablet handled tasks excellently. The software felt snappy, and multitasking was no problem — though, I did find that the way Xiaomi handles multitasking can feel a little clunky at times software-wise. Still, for most users, it’ll get the job done without a hitch, at least as it relates to performance.

While it doesn’t quite hit the high bar set by devices with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it’s not far off. And, there should be enough headroom in performance to ensure the device performs decently well for at least a few years, even if you’re a heavy user.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Battery and charging

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro packs an 8,850mAh battery, and overall, battery life is solid. For most users who stream videos, browse the web, or go through emails, the device should last a few days of use on a single charge. If you’re a lighter user who only pulls it out occasionally, you might even stretch it to nearly a week between charges.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

In terms of continuous usage, you can expect around 12 hours of screen time, though that will obviously depend on what you’re doing and how bright you have the screen set. Regardless, it’s enough for a full day of work, if you plan on using it for that purpose

When it comes time to charge, the Pad 7 Pro supports 67W wired charging, which is pretty quick. There’s no charging brick in the box, but if you’ve got the right charger, you can top it off in about an hour.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Software

Software is still one of the major hurdles for Android tablets, and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro doesn’t fully escape that. It ships with Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 15, and while it’s functional, it can be a little buggy and confusing at times. For instance, floating window support is inconsistent. You can open a single Chrome window as a floating app, but try to open a second, and you’re out of luck unless you switch to Workstation Mode — and even then, you’re limited in the size and placement of your windows.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Split-screen multitasking is limited too. Surprisingly, even some of Xiaomi’s own apps, like the Settings app, don’t support it. Still, the rest of the interface is mostly straightforward, and there are some familiar touches borrowed from Apple, such as the Control Center-style pull-down menu for quick settings.

One of the more interesting features here is the ability to use the Pad 7 Pro as a wireless display for a Mac. While there’s noticeable latency compared to Apple’s own Sidecar feature, it’s still a cool tool.

In the end, HyperOS is fine. It’s serviceable, with some handy extras, but might frustrate users expecting a more polished or seamless experience. And as always with Android tablets, there’s still the issue of some third-party apps not fully optimizing for larger screens.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro review: Accessories

Xiaomi offers a few accessories for the Pad 7 Pro, but the two I spent the most time with were the Pro Focus Keyboard and the Xiaomi Focus Pen.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Xiaomi Pro Focus Keyboard is basically an Apple Magic Keyboard copy. It’s a full-sized keyboard, although it skips out on function keys, and there’s no USB-C port in the hinge for charging. The trackpad feels solid and responsive, and the keys have decent travel. However, they feel a little softer and a little muchier than Apple’s keyboard — not quite as clicky. One thing that stood out was the strength of the magnets. They’re stronger than those on the Magic Keyboard, and not necessarily in a good way. Removing the tablet from the keyboard required a little more effort than Apple’s version.

The Xiaomi Focus Pen is another useful accessory. I didn’t use it quite as much as the keyboard, since I don’t typically rely on a stylus, but it worked well in my limited testing. It felt responsive, and it included buttons for added functionality. Overall, it’s a solid and reliable stylus, and like the Apple Pencil, it snaps to the top edge of the tablet for charging and storage.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Beyond these, Xiaomi also offers a Pro Keyboard, which is more of a folio-style option, and a basic cover for the Pad 7 Pro. I didn’t use these much, but overall, Xiaomi’s accessory lineup is decent. Sure, it’s unoriginal — but if you’re going to copy a product, the Magic Keyboard is a good one to borrow from.

Conclusions

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality Android tablet, especially if you’re after something that blends premium design with solid performance and useful accessories. It checks a lot of boxes: smooth performance, good battery life, a high-refresh-rate display, and a selection of optional add-ons like the Pro Focus Keyboard and Focus Pen that make it even more versatile. Again, these are Apply copies. Feel about that how you want, but at the very least, it’s making for a high-quality experience.

You can’t officially get the Pad 7 Pro in the U.S., which limits its reach for now. If you live in a market where it’s available, it’s worth serious consideration. But if you’re in the U.S., you’ll likely need to look elsewhere, like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup.

The competition

The biggest competition for a tablet like this comes from the OnePlus Pad 2, the iPad Air, and the Honor MagicPad 2.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and the OnePlus Pad 2 both target the mid-to-upper tier Android tablet space, but they go about it a little differently. The Pad 7 Pro leans into an iPad-inspired design and ecosystem, while the OnePlus Pad 2 brings a slightly more original look with its rounded edges and centered rear camera. Performance is comparable between the two, but OnePlus edges ahead slightly with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. That said, Xiaomi’s accessory ecosystem feels a bit more fleshed out, especially with the Pro Focus Keyboard and stylus options.

Compared to the 2025 iPad Air, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro offers a similar design language and accessory selection, but the iPad Air’s M2 chip gives it a clear performance advantage. Ultimately, the iPad Air feels more polished, especially when factoring in Apple’s optimized iPadOS software, plus the accessories are higher-quality — though also more expensive.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and the Honor MagicPad 2 both deliver premium Android tablet experiences, but the MagicPad 2 takes a slight edge in display with its OLED panel, compared to Xiaomi’s LCD. However, the Pad 7 Pro counters with stronger accessories. Performance and battery life are quite close between the two, making the choice largely dependent on whether you prioritize display quality or a more robust accessory ecosystem.

Should I buy the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro?

Yes. It’s a solid tablet that borrows the right things from Apple.