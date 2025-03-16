Apple iPad Air M3 review: Predictably great

The new iPad Air came somewhat as a surprise. When Apple teased a new “Air” release, like most others, I assumed that would come in the form of an M4 MacBook Air. To be sure, that release came too — but alongside it, Apple updated the iPad Air too, despite the fact that the previous-generation model was released less than a year ago.

The new iPad Air is essentially exactly what you would expect it to be. Is that kind of boring? Sure, but only from the perspective of someone who tries every new iPad as it’s released. The iPad Air certainly wasn’t in need of a major refresh, but with the M3 chip and updated accessories, the M3 iPad Air gets that extra bit better for those considering a new iPad, without an increase in price.

All that to say, the M3 iPad Air is a very good tablet.

iPad Air M3 specs

Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm (11-inch), 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1 mm (13-inch) Display resolution 1640 x 2360 (11-inch), 2048 x 2732 (13-inch) Display size 11 inches, 13 inches Display type Liquid Retina LCD Display refresh rate 60Hz Display brightness 500 nits (11-inch), 600 nits (13-inch) Chipset Apple M3 Memory 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera 12MP, f/1.8 Video 4K at 60fps, 1080p at 240fps Front camera 12MP, f/2.0 Ports USB-C 3.1 Battery size 28.93Wh (11-inch), 36.59Wh (13-inch) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G Colors Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, Blue Price $599 (11-inch), $799 (13-inch)

iPad Air M3 review: Design

The iPad Air M3 retains the same design as the previous generation iPad Air, which is a good thing. Sure, it’s been a number of years now since Apple’s mid-lineup tablet got a major design refresh, but it still looks modern and premium, with an edge-to-edge display and flat sides that ensure it looks like it belongs in Apple’s current lineup.

Like last year’s model, the iPad Air M3 is available in an 11-inch or a 13-inch variant. I’m reviewing the monster 13-inch iPad Air, which is pretty huge. When it comes to tablets, I prefer the 11-inch size for versatility, but those who plan on mostly using their iPad as a kind of laptop replacement may opt for the larger model instead. Just be aware of the fact that the 13-inch size can be a little unwieldy in some settings, like if you’re trying to use it in bed.

As you would expect from a modern iPad, the iPad Air M3 feels very premium and well-designed. It’s available in four colorways, including Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray. I have the Blue model, which I quite like, despite its very subtle tone. Like the previous generation models, the tablet has a Touch ID power button on the top right when used in vertical orientation, and on the top of the left edge when used horizontally. This has been around for some time now, and I really like that Apple prompts you to add multiple fingerprints when you first set up the tablet, as it ensures you can easily unlock the tablet no matter how you use it.

On the back of the tablet, you’ll find a single camera along with a glossy Apple logo, but that’s it. Interestingly, Apple has removed the iPad Air label found on the previous generation models, making for a more minimalistic and stark look. It’s a small change, but I like it.

Apple didn’t need to redesign the iPad Air, and it didn’t. The tablet still feels premium, and I like that it’s still available in two sizes.

iPad Air M3 review: Display

The screen on the iPad Air is also the same as last year, which basically means that while it’s nowhere near as good as the screen on the iPad Pro, it still looks great.

No matter which iPad Air size you get, you’re getting an LED display with a 264-pixel-per-inch resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The brightness is slightly different between the two models, with the 11-inch model getting 500 nits of brightness and the 13-inch model reaching 600 nits. They’re good-looking screens, and while the black levels aren’t as deep or as controlled as the OLED panel on the iPad Pro, for the most part, colors are vibrant and contrast is good.

It would be nice to see a higher refresh rate sometime soon though. These tablets may not be as premium as the iPad Pro, but they’re still not cheap, and while I can certainly understand not including a 120Hz panel on the base iPad, it feels like it’s about time for this model to get one.

iPad Air M3 review: Performance

There is one big difference between the previous generation iPad Air and this year’s model, and that’s the update from an M2 chip to an M3 chip. I say it’s a big difference, but in reality, for most users, it’s actually not revolutionary. However, upgraded performance is always welcome.

So what do you actually get from that spec bump? The iPad Air M3, according to Apple, is almost two times more powerful than the M1 iPad Air — but you probably won’t really feel that difference all that much right now. The fact is that even the M1 iPad Air is a very powerful tablet and it can still handle everything you throw at it in 2025.

That said, better performance will come into play towards the end of the lifespan of the device. As these tablets start to age, they’ll slow down, and the M1 model will stop getting new operating system updates and other new features well before the M3 model, if history is anything to go by. In other words, like with any phone, laptop, or anything else with a chip, buying a more powerful model will help future-proof the device for those who plan on holding onto their purchase for as long as possible. Rest assured that for tablet-focused tasks like media consumption and mobile gaming, the M3 iPad Air excels.

Here are the benchmark results we achieved with the M3 iPad Air:

GeekBench 6: 3,051 single-core, 11,731 multi-core

3,051 single-core, 11,731 multi-core 3DMark Wild Life Extreme: 6,468

These are very good scores, but they’re, as expected, not as impressive as the M4-equipped iPad Pro. That might seem obvious, but the fact is that Apple often differentiates products based on features than performance. For now, however, if you’re looking for the most powerful tablet you can get, the iPad Pro is still the best option.

iPad Air M3 review: Battery life

The overall battery life of the iPad Air M3 is the same as the M2 model, but that’s not necessarily a big deal. Sure, better battery life might have been nice, but most tablet users don’t use their devices like they do a smartphone or a laptop, so even with the Apple-rated 10-hour web surfing battery life, most will get at least a few days of use. If you are looking for a tablet to use for work rather than entertainment, most workflows will still be able to get through a full day of use.

Of course, your actual battery life will vary depending on how exactly you use the device. Mobile gamers will get less than 10 hours, while those who perform very simple tasks and keep the display brightness low will likely get more.

iPad Air M3 review: Camera

On the back of the iPad Air M3 can be found a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. I’m not going to dive too deep into how the camera looks because I don’t think most people use their rear-facing camera for actual photography. Instead, it’s only turned on to show people something in a video chat. For that purpose, it’s more than good enough, capturing decently bright photos. Sure, they’re nowhere near as good as the photos you’ll get from a modern iPhone, but again, they don’t really need to be.

On the front, you’ll get another 12-megapixel camera, but this one is wide enough to support Apple’s Center Stage, which I’ve actually found to be pretty helpful. Center Stage essentially allows the device to intelligently follow you around when you move within the limits of the ultra-wide lens. To be clear, this isn’t new for this generation of iPad Air — the previous model had it too.

iPad Air M3 review: Accessories

Perhaps the most life-altering change for the iPad Air M3, for now, comes in the form of updated accessories. Like before, the iPad Air M3 supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, including the Apple Pencil Pro. Unlike before, however, the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air finally has a row of function keys. This is something that was already available on the iPad Pro, but it’s very helpful. I use these keys a lot for things like media playback, volume, and display brightness — and while I understand wanting to keep the keyboard a little less cramped, I think the Magic Keyboard is much better with these keys, even on the smaller 11-inch model.

Apart from this addition, the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro work the same as they do on other products. The Magic Keyboard is an excellent accessory, holding the iPad in place firmly enough to prevent accidents, but soft enough to make it easy to remove the tablet as needed. Not only that, the keys on the keyboard feel great, with solid travel and a tactile feel. In classic Apple fashion, the touchpad is head and shoulders above the vast majority of the competition.

I really like using these accessories and have even been able to get used to using an iPad with a Magic Keyboard for laptop-like tasks. To be clear, I have a MacBook, and I really only use an iPad as a laptop in certain situations, like when I’m in an economy plane seat and don’t want to use up the space that a laptop takes up. But I could get used to using an iPad as a laptop replacement in a pinch, especially for tasks like emailing, web browsing, and writing.

Conclusions

Here’s the thing: Apple isn’t making base iPads or iPad Airs for the kinds of people who want to upgrade their tablet every single year. From that perspective, the iPad Air M3 makes total sense. If you have an iPad Air M2 or even an M1 model, you shouldn’t buy the iPad Air M3. Instead, if your seven or eight-year-old iPad has slowed down enough to where you can’t get what you want from it anymore, then the iPad Air M3 is an excellent upgrade. This tablet will last years to come, just like your previous one did. Sure, you could buy a used M2 model if you want, but spending that extra bit of cash for the M3 variant will likely ensure that your shiny new tablet lasts that extra bit longer down the line.

The competition

Let’s be honest, the biggest competition to the iPad Air comes from other iPads, in the form of the base iPad and the iPad Pro. The iPad Air is much more powerful than the base iPad, which means that it will perform better for longer. To be clear, in 2025, the base iPad and the iPad Air will perform similarly when it comes to things like watching movies and playing games from Apple Arcade, but the power that the M3 affords ensures that this iPad Air will remain fast and responsive for longer.

The inverse is true of the iPad Pro, but the iPad Pro feels a little over the top for most buyers. Sure, that M4 chip makes for a better-performing tablet, but with a starting price of $999, it makes sense that the iPad Pro is a little out of reach for most buyers. Basically, the iPad Air is an excellent middle-ground.

Should I buy the iPad Air M3?

Yes. It’s an excellent tablet.