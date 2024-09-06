XGIMI introduces 2024 home projector lineup with new design, Google TV, and Netflix app

During IFA 2024, XGIMI unveiled its new home and portable projector lineup. Over the past few months, BGR has had a chance to get exclusive looks at this new lineup, as we were invited by the company for an in-depth look at its HQ and factory in China, and to an event in New York a few weeks ago.

With these opportunities, BGR learned a bit more about the creation process of this new lineup, which now offers a consistent design across all products, from affordable projectors to high-end models, with the best specifications in the market.

For the 2024 lineup, XGIMI unveils five different products for the US market, all of them with the long-anticipated Google TV OS. These products leave behind the Android TV experience and finally offer a native Netflix app.

The new lineup includes the MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, Aura 2, and the Horizon S series with Max and Pro options. With these releases, XGIMI wants to lure the everyday consumer and home theater enthusiasts seeking cinematic immersive experiences.

A closer look at XGIMI’s 2024 lineup

MoGo 3 Pro: The third generation of the MoGo Pro redefines portable projection with a compact design. With a carrying case and a lanyard, you can use this device with a power bank, so it’s the best option on the go. It features a rotating base, advanced DLP display technology with 1080p resolution, and a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut for rich colors and clarity. As usual, XGIMI’s products feature auto keystone correction and intelligence obstacle avoidance to ensure a quick setup anywhere you go.

Elfin Flip: This long-throw smart projector delivers 1080p resolution and high brightness with Dolby Audio support. With an integrated stand, you can easily adjust your projector and use it in multiple angles with up to 150 degrees of tilt. XGIMI says it’s perfect for smaller spaces, even though it features 400 ISO lumens and two 2W speakers.

Horizon S Pro: Stepping up the game, the new XGIMI Horizon S Pro adds the new Dual Light 2.0 tech, combining a tri-color laser and LED for a brighter, more accurate image. With Dolby Vision support, it delivers a cinematic experience with a built-in flexible stand, 360º horizontal and 135º vertical rotation. It offers 1,700 ISO lumens and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. With Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12 output, DTS, and Dolby Audio, this projector also offers ISA 5.0 tech for real-time correction and an electric sliding cover for a seamless start-up.

Horizon S Max: The Horizon S Max replaces BGR’s favorite XGIMI Horizon Ultra projector. This model also features Dual Light 2.0 tech with tri-color laser and LED. However, it also adds Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certifications, a first for projectors. With 3,000 ISO lumens and a 1000000:1 contrast, the Horizon S Max is 30% brighter than its predecessor.

Aura 2: With cinema-level audio and visual capabilities packed in a sleek short-throw projection unibody, the new Aura 2 also features the Dual Light 2.0 tech and offers ultra-high brightness and color accuracy with 2,300 ISO lumens with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications. Its DCIP-P3 color gamut coverage is 99%, allowing for excellent and precise reproduction of colors. It also has immersive theater sound quality thanks to four built-in Harman/Kardon 15W 2-channel speakers.

Here’s how XGIMI created its new design language

I interviewed Marcos Chen, a senior industrial designer, during BGR’s trip to XGIMI’s headquarters in Chengdu, China. He walked me through the company’s new design language. According to him, XGIMI wanted to stand out from other companies, so they wanted their products to “match people’s home environment. This is why we decided to use fabric, warm colors, and also wood.”

To make XGIMI’s slogan true and enrich people’s lives, the company wanted to make it easier for consumers to choose a projector instead of a TV as their next purchase. “I think the gimbal system is the most innovative part of this new lineup. It can bring the user different experiences, and it’s easier to place the projector.”

Unlike other projectors, XGIMI gives some of its high-end products a very Apple look. Chen explains that this is part of a new home aesthetic. “We want our products to feel cozier, so you won’t feel that a machine is at your house, but a decoration, an art piece. We design everything as a bundle. Once you see our products for the first time, you know it’s ours because it’s consistent.”

This is only possible because XGIMI crafts everything in-house, from imagining the product to manufacturing it. “We like to invite people to join us for workshops; we want to absorb different visions, ideas, and perspectives. We love putting people from marketing, engineering, design, and all areas together to create something new.”

Price and availability

The new XGIMI lineup is now available to purchase.

MoGo 3 Pro, bundled with an extra powerbase stand, is available for $499

bundled with an extra powerbase stand, is available for $499 Elfin Flip is available for $399, but early birds can get it for $299

is available for $399, but early birds can get it for $299 Horizon S Series starts at $1,299 for the Pro model and $1,899 for the Max iteration

starts at $1,299 for the Pro model and $1,899 for the Max iteration Aura 2 is available for $2,699

In addition to these products, XGIMI is bringing Google TV support to Halo+, available for $799. The MoGo 2 Plus with Google TV will be exclusively available at Walmart for $299 next month.

You can find all of XGIMI’s products in its official store.