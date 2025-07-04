I’m a day-one Apple TV+ subscriber, and these are my 7 favorite shows ever

Apple TV+ launched almost six years ago on November 1, 2019, and that’s how long I’ve been a subscriber. Part of it is due to my work as a tech journalist, but I also just enjoy Apple services.

For a long time, Apple Originals consisted of just a dozen titles. I really enjoyed The Morning Show, Dickinson, and parts of Servant, and it was nice watching the library grow slowly over time. I’d say Apple TV+ now has enough content to justify subscribing (and no joke, the company raised its prices last year).

If you’re new to the service or just trying to find the best shows on the platform, here are some pro tips from someone who’s been subscribed for nearly six years.

Foundation (2021)

The epic sci-fi adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novels blew my mind a few years ago. I don’t usually rewatch TV shows unless I’m trying to fall asleep, but I’ve seen the first season of Foundation at least three times.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

The first season was so captivating it led me to read the entire Foundation series. The show differs a lot from the books, but Apple has done an amazing job recreating this universe. Season 3 is just around the corner, so now’s the perfect time to give this show a shot.

Shrinking (2023)

I didn’t know I needed Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in a show together until I watched Shrinking for the first time. This dramedy by Bill Lawrence is praised for its warm, insightful take on grief and healing. Plus, you might spot Segel with Cobie Smulders—How I Met Your Mother fans, rejoice.

This is the kind of light show you’ll want to binge on a lazy Sunday. It’s definitely one of my Apple TV+ favorites.

Stick (2025)

What can I say about a show that just launched and is already one of the best Apple TV+ productions? This sports dramedy (yep, I love the genre) stars Owen Wilson as a former golf star mentoring a teenage phenom on a road trip tour.

With each episode running around half an hour (my ideal length), the show offers more than a great story. It delivers moments that reveal the complexity of people’s lives. Just hit play.

The Studio (2025)

I didn’t realize I was a big Seth Rogen fan until Apple TV+ made me one. This satirical workplace comedy features Rogen as a new studio chief navigating Hollywood’s chaos.

The show’s already been renewed for season two, and the finale of season one is one of the best episodes I’ve seen in years. I’m no cinema expert, but the show really feels like a love letter to filmmaking.

Platonic (2023)

More Seth Rogen, coming right up. The show’s second season drops in August 2025, so now’s the perfect time to check it out. Starring Rogen and Rose Byrne, it follows two old friends reconnecting in midlife, reminiscing, and making new memories.

If you had a best friend in college, this one might hit hard. It’ll make you want to call them up immediately, even if you just hung out last week.

Long Way Up (2020)

Honestly, I’m not a big fan of docuseries, but there’s something special about Apple TV+ offerings. Long Way Up is the perfect excuse to watch Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman living their best lives. While it’s a follow-up to other road trips, this one stands out as they ride prototype electric Harleys from Argentina to California.

The show also features Rivian’s first vehicles and dives into the challenges of traveling electric. It’s a unique, must-watch experience.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (2023)

Finally, I saved one of my favorite Apple TV+ shows for last. The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy blends charming awkwardness with global exploration. Levy isn’t big on travel, but the places and the hotels he visits are out of this world.

Season one covers a variety of destinations, while season two offers a more cohesive story as Levy tours Europe. If you love travel or Eugene Levy, you’ll love this show.

Wrap up

These are my all-time favorite Apple TV+ shows. There’s a lot more to explore on the platform, but this should give you a solid starting point.