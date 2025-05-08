I’m calling it right now: This Owen Wilson golf comedy will be Apple’s next Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ has a new series coming next month that looks delightfully Ted Lasso-coded — it’s a sports comedy about grit, heart, and second chances, filled with positive vibes, and stars Owen Wilson as a washed-up pro golf star.

Today, the streamer dropped the trailer for Stick, its new 10-episode comedy from Ford v Ferrari co-writer Jason Keller, and it already looks like a winner. Wilson not only stars but also executive produces the series, which premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes dropping on June 4 (one new episode will follow each Wednesday through July 23).

Wilson plays Pryce Cahill, a golfing has-been whose career flamed out years ago. These days, he’s divorced and has been managing the slow implosion of his life from the aisles of an Indiana sporting goods store — until he meets Santi, a 17-year-old golf prodigy played by Peter Dager. Betting it all on the kid, Pryce sets out to become his coach, mentor, and reluctant father figure. And from the looks of it, the journey might just save them both.

“This game takes and it takes,” Pryce says in the trailer, before adding (his voice full of hope): “The game’s finally giving me something back.”

Stick is about more than drives and putts — it’s a story about the unexpected second chances that life tees up when everything else feels broken. The emotional mulligans, as it were, which in this series include everything from a found family to a comeback story served with humor and heart.

With an ensemble cast that includes Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, and guest appearances from real-life golf stars like Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, Stick looks primed to be Apple TV+’s next crowd-pleasing sleeper hit. And if you’re not already rooting for Pryce and Santi, just wait — the trailer alone makes clear that this series is aiming for more than laughs. It’s swinging for the heart.