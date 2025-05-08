Apple TV+ viewers can’t get enough of Jon Hamm in his best role since Mad Men

Jon Hamm has played everything from a charming ad man to a sheriff and even a holographic love interest — but in Your Friends & Neighbors, Apple TV+’s new breakout hit, he might’ve finally landed the role that best weaponizes his Hamm-ness since Don Draper poured his last Old Fashioned.

The series, now sitting at #2 on Apple’s streaming chart as of this writing, is a sharply observed dramedy about the kind of midlife chaos that hits when your life looks perfect on the outside but feels like it’s quietly unravelling underneath. Hamm plays Coop — an effortlessly cool hedge fund bro with an immaculate house, luxe clothes, a gorgeous wife, and a Rolodex of friends who all seem to be spinning their own wheels of dysfunction.

Created by Jonathan Tropper, Your Friends & Neighbors blends biting social commentary with surprising heart, throwing its ensemble of suburban strivers into dinner parties gone sideways, backyard confessions, and one delightfully awkward karaoke scene you won’t be able to unsee. Think Big Little Lies meets The White Lotus — if, that is, both shows ditched the murder plots and leaned harder into passive-aggressive brunch banter.

In Your Friends & Neighbors, Jon Hamm sheds every trace of Don Draper’s cool detachment to play a messier, more emotionally exposed character — and he’s never been sharper. With razor-sharp timing and a disarming vulnerability, Hamm turns in a performance that feels both lived-in and electric, marking his best work since the award-winning AMC drama that he’s most famous for.

But this isn’t just Hamm’s show. In the Apple drama, he’s flanked by a killer supporting cast, including Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn, actresses who each bring their own brand of lovable toxicity to the party. The writing is crisp, the tone walks a tightrope between hilarious and cynical, and the whole thing is shot with the kind of visual polish Apple TV+ has made its signature.

If you’re in the mood for smart, stylish drama with teeth, and you also want to see Jon Hamm absolutely cook in a role that lets him be messy, magnetic, and maddeningly relatable, Your Friends & Neighbors probably ought to be the next addition to your watchlist.