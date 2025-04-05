Backbone One Xbox Edition review: Steady as she goes

Backbone One Xbox Edition Rating: 4.5 Stars The Backbone One Xbox Edition is still the best mobile gaming controller, even if it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Sturdy build quality

Sturdy build quality Fits iPhones perfectly

Fits iPhones perfectly Software still shines

Software still shines New see-through look is fun Cons $10 more than other models

$10 more than other models No new features

I own a PC, a PS5, and an Xbox Series X, but it’s can be hard to find 30 minutes or an hour to set aside for sitting on my couch and playing games. Thankfully, all three devices let me stream games to my phone, which is why I picked up a Backbone One a few years ago. The attachable mobile controller is among the most comfortable, sturdy, and appealing on the market, and now there’s an Xbox Edition to match the PlayStation Edition.

We are big fans of the Backbone One, as you can read in our review of the PlayStation Edition, so we wanted to see what the Xbox-themed model had to offer. But is it worth splashing out for the Xbox Edition, despite its elevated price?

Backbone One Xbox Edition design

Backbone One Xbox Edition mobile controller. Image source: Jacob Siegal/BGR

The first-generation Backbone One debuted in 2020 for iOS and Android devices with four face buttons, a D-pad, two control sticks, L1 and R1 bumpers, L2 and R2 triggers, and more buttons for capturing live gameplay, opening menus, and starting the Backbone app. There was also a Lightning or USB-C port on the bottom along with a 3.5mm jack.

In 2023, Backbone launched the second-generation controller with magnetic adapters to make phones more secure and a more responsive D-pad. The Backbone One Xbox Edition is one of the second-gen controllers, which means it comes with those upgrades.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, its design is otherwise identical to the unbranded second-gen Backbone One and the PlayStation Edition. There are two key differences: the color scheme and the Xbox buttons. The Xbox Edition is a fun, translucent green, reminiscent of the original Xbox, allowing users to peer beneath the surface to see the controller’s innards. Then there are the familiar View and Xbox buttons, which have appeared on every Xbox controller since the Xbox One.

Playing on the Backbone One Xbox Edition

Xbox Game Pass on the Backbone app. Image source: Backbone

I actually own one of the first-gen models, so I was curious to see how much of a difference the design changes would make. The most notable upgrade is the fit of the phone. I have to take the case off my iPhone 14 Pro to use the old Backbone One, but this one held my girlfriend’s iPhone 16 Plus in its case without any issues.

Other than that, I did not notice much of a difference using the Xbox Edition. It does bring a bit of extra flair to streaming games with the Xbox mobile app, as it feels more natural to press buttons that match those of the console you’re playing on. That said, I’m just as good as killing Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds on this model as I was on the old Backbone One.

You can read more about our thoughts on the software in our earlier review, but Backbone’s app is just as snazzy as it was two years ago. It’s a great portal to get you to the games quickly once you attach the Backbone One to your phone.

Conclusions

Backbone currently sells three mobile controllers on its site: The second-generation Backbone One, the PlayStation Edition, and the Xbox Edition. Save for the color schemes and the look of the buttons, all three controllers are virtually identical.

For my money, there’s really not a better mobile controller on the market — especially one this compact that actually attaches directly to your phone. The only issue is that you will pay a slight premium for the Xbox Edition, as it costs $10 more than the other two controllers. That might be a price you’re willing to pay, especially if you plan to spend most of your time with the controller streaming Xbox games. Otherwise, save a few bucks and snag one of the others.

The Backbone One Xbox Edition is available now on Backbone.com for $109.99.