New Apple TV+ deal drops the price to $2.99/month for three months

With season 2 of Severance recently ending and Apple betting on the new Seth Rogen show The Studio, Apple TV+ has started offering a new deal, lowering the subscription price of the service from $9.99 to $2.99/month for three months.

This new offer runs from today through April 24. Apple says new and qualified returning subscribers can enjoy the company’s originals, including Dope Thief, Ted Lasso, and more. The company also highlights that new Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to tune in for the premiere of the new series Your Friends & Neighbors this Friday, in addition to acclaimed original series such as Silo, Shrinking, The Morning Show, and Hijack.

The Apple TV+ subscription also offers select Major League Soccer matches from MLS Season Pass and free Friday Night Baseball games from Major League Baseball.

Apple says this Apple TV+ deal is for “eligible new and qualified returning subscribers redeeming on eligible Apple devices or where a subscription to Apple TV+ is billed directly through Apple. Offer not available if you are eligible for a three-month free Apple TV+ offer or your subscription to Apple TV+ is billed through a third party or your mobile wireless provider. Other new subscribers may receive a 7-day free trial.”

The company also warns that the plan automatically renews at $9.99/month after three months.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions. Users can enjoy streaming on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

Apple recently launched a new Apple TV app for Android users. If you don’t own an Apple device, this might be the best way to gain access to Apple’s streaming service.