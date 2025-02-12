Apple TV app launches for Android with TV+, MLS, and no iTunes content

Five years after Apple TV+ launched, Apple is finally bringing the complete Apple TV app experience to Android users. Starting today, they can watch all Apple TV+ content as well as MLB and MLS games on their smartphones, foldables, and tablets as long as they’re running version 10 of the system or newer.

Apple is taking full advantage of Google’s Material design, giving Android users a familiar experience with the service. It’s important to note that Apple Music on Android also adopts the same approach. That said, the app is divided into four main categories: Apple TV+, MLS, Downloads, and Search.

In the Apple TV+ category, you’ll see personalized content based on what you watch and content Apple thinks you might want to check out. Since Android users can access the service for the first time, the company thinks several new users might like some recommendations.

Of course, BGR updates its list of what to watch on Apple TV+ every month, and Andy Meek also reviews each new episode of Severance season 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Apple Inc.

The MLS tab offers everything you need from Apple’s Major League Soccer stream, including upcoming matches, games, and shows. The Downloads tab brings all your Apple TV+ downloaded content, and, as you might expect, the Search tab lets you look for a specific show, documentary, game, movie, or else.

For the Apple TV app on Android, Apple isn’t offering that deeper integration with other services or streaming. As a matter of fact, the company is limiting this experience to Apple TV+. That said, you won’t find your iTunes-purchased movies or shows, nor the Continue Watching carrousel with Disney+, Max, and Prime Video shows, for example.

With the Apple TV app now available on Android, users can subscribe to Apple TV+ or MLS through the Android app using the Google Play billing system.