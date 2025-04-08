Apple Vision Pro 2 reportedly set to launch later this year

After a packed visionOS 2.4 update and rumors that visionOS 3.0 is going to be the most significant update to Apple Vision Pro so far, a new report indicates that Vision Pro 2 might be released this year. According to IT Home, Apple has increased production of its next headset and plans to release it “within the year.”

The publication says “multiple independent sources” confirmed that the panel, shell, and other key components of Vision Pro 2 are already in production, so IT Home believes Apple might soon release this device.

This report can be considered a follow-up to a story by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said later last year that Vision Pro 2 with the M5 chip could be released in 2025 or early 2026.

At the time, the journalist wrote: “Apple is working on several ideas for its Vision headset line, but at least one version of the second-generation Vision Pro — assuming it’s released — will look almost entirely like the current design. The big changes are internal, including a processor upgrade.”

IT Home also believes Apple won’t make fundamental changes to Vision Pro, as many of the parts used in the first generation will likely be reused for this new model.

Also, last year and again in 2025, The Information reported that Apple wanted (and eventually did) cancel Apple Vision Pro production due to lower-than-anticipated sales. Given that, it’s only natural that the company still has many Vision Pro parts in stock.

That said, customers shouldn’t expect a revolution with the new model. Still, Apple will likely boost it with better specs, hopefully making it lighter and less expensive.

It’s also unclear if the company will introduce a new iteration of the R1 chip or if it will improve battery life. A brand-new product is still a few years away, but if Apple releases Vision Pro 2 in the near future, it means the company still believes in its spatial computer vision.