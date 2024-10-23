Apple may cancel Vision Pro production to focus on a new cheaper model

Since Apple started selling its Vision Pro headset in February, sales have been lower than anticipated. Even after this spatial computer expanded to some international markets, Apple has apparently overstated its sales forecast.

Now, The Information reports that Cupertino has abruptly reduced production of Apple Vision Pro, and it could stop making this headset completely by the end of 2024.

The publication heard multiple people directly involved in producing the components for Vision Pro. While reductions started during the summer, it seems the company has enough devices in its inventory to meet demand through the following year.

While it’s unclear if Apple is counting on a broader expansion of Vision Pro, The Information says the high price point and lack of features impact the demand for this device. To this day, key developers aren’t porting their apps to the spatial computer, which includes Netflix and Spotify.

The publication reports that Apple told Luxshare that it might wind down production by November and wants to focus on releasing a lower-cost headset in 2025. The company expects to make four million units of this lower-cost headset throughout its lifespan. Still, this is half of what Apple expected to sell with the original Vision Pro.

While a proper second generation of this spatial computer could be delayed, The Information says Apple could use the existing products and just update its processor for an “incremental update to the product with limited changes to its physical design.” More recently, Apple did that with the AirPods Max, which was updated with a USB-C port over the older Lightning connector.

Even Apple’s CEO Tim Cook admitted to having lower sales. However, he expects this niche device to grow among users as the company releases new iterations of its spatial computing vision.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about the new details of Vision Pro and its successors.