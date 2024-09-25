Next-gen Apple Vision Pro might actually be affordable thanks to one big change

Apple Vision Pro has been available for a few months now. While the hype about Apple’s first spatial computer seems to have faded away, new rumors could spark a change that could make this device more enticing for future generations.

According to DigiTimes Asia and The Elec, Apple received new OLED panels from Japan’s JDI and Samsung Display to make a more affordable version of its spatial computer. Currently, the displays are some of the most expensive parts of Apple Vision Pro. That said, if Apple can save on the inner display without compromising the experience, this could drastically reduce Vision Pro’s price.

In addition, Cupertino could even get rid of the EyeSight outer display since that goggle-like vision from someone wearing a Vision Pro is just weird, and it doesn’t work as advertised.

These publications say a more affordable Apple Vision device could have an OLED display with a pixel density of 1,500 PPI. The current generation features a panel with 3,391 PPI pixel density. So far, it’s unclear how this lower pixel density could affect the immersive experience, which is one of the best on mixed-reality headsets.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

However, if the reports are accurate, it will take Apple a few years to introduce this cheaper model with this new OLED panel. They say it could take two to three years before this affordable headset enters mass production. Previous rumors suggest Apple wanted to introduce a cheaper version of Apple Vision Pro as soon as 2025.

That being said, rumors about a future device are contradictory. Some say Apple is working on a second-generation device, while others believe the company is focusing on a lower model. Both reports can be true. Still, the reality is that Apple Vision Pro isn’t performing as well as expected, it’s not broadly available, and it’s very, very expensive.

Below, you can learn more about Apple’s first spatial computer.