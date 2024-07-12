Apple Vision Pro launches in Europe, but there’s one reason I still won’t buy it

I’ve been a fan of the Apple Vision Pro even before Apple unveiled it at WWDC 2023 last year. The rumors painted an exciting picture of what the mixed-reality headset could offer. Once Apple laid out its spatial computing it was clear that I wanted a taste of that.

I saw how computing might change in the not-too-distant future, especially with generative AI products like ChatGPT starting to emerge. Head-worn computers paired with advanced AI and voice control could change how we work and access digital entertainment.

The Vision Pro should lead to a new type of iPhone experience in the more distant future, where you don’t look at your iPhone that much because the glasses you wear will project all the information you need from the headset.

The problem with the Vision Pro is the limited availability and the sky-high price. However, Apple is finally ready to continue its Vision Pro expansion, and the headset is available for purchase in even more countries, several European markets included.

Apple announced the expansion at WWDC 2024. The first Vision Pro international launch happened a couple of weeks ago. China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore were the first markets to get the Vision Pro.

Fast-forward to July 12th, and the Vision Pro is now available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. Add the US, where sales started in February, and you get 10 total markets for the Vision Pro.

The good news is that I can finally experience the Vision Pro in a store. I already know everything about it, but I still lack hands-on experience. Well, eyes-in, so to speak. That’s because the spatial computer was unavailable for demos anywhere else but in the US.

However, my excitement about buying a Vision Pro and incorporating it into the Apple ecosystem of products I use is more tempered. I would have been a lot more likely to get the Vision Pro back in February when it first launched. Waiting for its European arrival slowly really dulled my interest.

A Vision Pro user running multiple apps side-by-side. Image source: Apple Inc.

Of course, the price is an obstacle to consider. The Vision Pro starts at €3,999 in Europe, the equivalent of the cheapest Vision Pro that retails in the US for $3,499. The difference is that tax is included in European prices.

I wouldn’t want to buy the device only to rarely use it after the novelty wears off. I wouldn’t be getting the Vision Pro for entertainment. I’d like to pair the spatial computer with my Mac and include it in my work routines. Since I work from home, that shouldn’t be a problem.

But what could be an issue is the persistent restrictions. To use the Apple Vision Pro, you need an Apple ID (Apple Account) associated with one of the markets where it’s sold. That’s an impossible barrier to get around. And if I can’t sign into my Apple ID, which contains all my data and other devices, with the Vision Pro, then there’s no point trying to use it for work purposes. That means I’m almost certainly not going to buy one, even if I like the demo.

That won’t stop me from trying out the Vision Pro later today and seeing how it actually feels. I’m not as worried about the weight as I am about any potential nausea. Then again, people who have been using the Vision Pro for months have not complained about that. After that 30-minute store demo, I’ll have time to reconsider a purchase. But, again, the ability to use my Apple ID with it will be a key detail.