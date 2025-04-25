Today’s deals: $349 MacBook Air, 45% off TP-Link WiFi 7 mesh, $299 Vitamix Explorian blender, more

We’ve got some seriously impressive daily deals to share on Friday, but T-Mobile’s Family Freedom offer tops the list. In addition to saving 20% versus AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile will give you up to $3,200 to switch! Other top deals on Friday include MacBook Air refurbs for $349, 45% off TP-Link Deco WiFi 7 mesh systems, the Vitamix E310 Explorian blender for $299.95, and more.
We’ve got all the goods below for Friday, April 25.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEALS 🚨
- Switch to T-Mobile and save 20% versus AT&T and Verizon — plus get up to $3,200 to switch! Learn more here
- The #1 best-selling renewed laptop on Amazon’s site is Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, and now it starts at just $349
- The $550 TP-Link Deco BE63 WiFi 7 mesh wireless system blankets your home with lightning-fast 10 Gbps WiFi, and now it’s 45% off at $299.99
- Score a Vitamix E310 Explorian blender in any colorway for $299.95
- The crazy new Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System is down to $189.99 on sale
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M4 MacBook Air 13-inch: $949 (reg. $909) (all-time low price)
- M4 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,129 (reg. $1,115) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- AirTag 4-pack: From $79.98 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $24.95 (reg. $29)
- iPad (11th-Gen): $319.99 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black Titanium): $729.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $299 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169.97 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Incogni stops scammers and spammers by removing your personal info from data brokers and people search sites — save 50%!
- Narwal’s Freo Z Ultra is the upgraded version of our favorite robot vacuum & mop of all time, and it’s $400 off right now with a clippable coupon
- Get the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for just $49.99 when you use the coupon code 10ARCHERAX21 at checkout
- The TORRAS Ostand R Fitness iPhone case is like nothing you’ve seen before, and every model is at least 15% off
- Score a super-popular Carote 23-piece cookware set for only $99.99 instead of $215
- Bose SoundLink Flex portable speakers are down to $119 in every colorway
- Special deals that get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Get four best-selling items in Amazon’s household cleaning and laundry sale, and save $15 with coupon code PGSTOCKUP!
- Amazon will give you 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, but the offer ends soon — why pay for Spotify or Apple Music? Check out the terms and conditions for all the details
- Save up to 15% on more than 1,000 different video games, consoles, accessories, and more in Amazon’s massive video game sale
- The Matbeby Queen mattress topper is down to $25.59, so it’s a great time to find out why more than 4,000 people bought one in the past month alone
- Sony headphones are on sale! Top deals include Sony XM4 ANC headphones for $248, XM5 headphones for $328, CH720N ANC headphones for just $88.95, and my favorite XM5 ANC earbuds for $198
- The Ninja BN701 Professional Plus blender is down to $89.99 thanks to a 25% discount
- Get best-selling under-cabinet LED lighting for just $17.99 — it installs in seconds, uses battery power so you don’t need to run cables, and looks awesome!
- There’s a $1,500 Lenovo IdeaPad laptop on sale for just $479 today
- Sonos Move 2 costs $449, but the original Sonos Move is down to $324 brand-new
- TP-Link’s Kasa Pan/Tilt security cam is on sale for only $19.91
