Best Apple deals for June 2022

There are tons of reasons people love Apple products over other options. Apple products are known for their high-quality hardware, easy-to-use software, and the fact that they all work together so well. Sometimes, however, they can also be relatively expensive — and while we can debate whether or not they cost too much, the fact is that it’s always nice to find something at a lower price. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best Apple deals.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, need a new Mac, or want to pick up a new Apple Watch, there will likely be something below for your needs. Here are the best Apple deals available right now.

Best AirPods deals

AirPods are well-loved for features like Automatic Switching, Spatial Audio, and more. Interested in a new pair for yourself? Here are the best AirPods deals right now.

AirPods

The standard AirPods may not have all the fancy features on offer by the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, like noise cancellation, but they still boast features like Automatic Switching. And, they’re much cheaper than Apple’s other AirPods, making a great choice for those who want to save a few bucks.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro step things up in terms of sound quality and features. They offer noise cancellation, and they have a much tighter fit, making them great as a pair of workout headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%)

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max are Apple’s best headphones to date. They are usually a bit expensive, but they also offer a range of awesome features, a comfortable fit, and more. If you’re looking for the best Apple-built headphones you can find, these are the way to go.

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray List Price:$549.00 Price:$479.99 You Save:$69.01 (13%)

Best Mac deals

If you’re in the market for a new computer, it’s worth considering Apple’s Mac line. There are some great deals on Mac computers from time to time, so check out the best of them below.

MacBook Air

Apple has announced a new M2-equipped MacBook Air, but you can still get the awesome M1 model at a relatively low price. This laptop is sleek and portable, plus it’s powerful enough for most users.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.99 You Save:$99.01 (10%)

Best Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is probably the best smartwatch out there, offering excellent fitness tracking, notifications, and more. Here are the best Apple Watch deals we could find.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE may not have all the fancy features on offer by the top-end Series 7, but it still offers great fitness tracking and the ability to get your notifications straight to your wrist.

Apple Watch SE [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch w/ Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$309.00 Price:$259.00 You Save:$50.00 (16%)

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s best smartwatch to date. It has an always-on display, a stunning design, and the best fitness tracking of any Apple Watch.

Best other Apple deals

Looking for something else? Maybe you want a new Apple Pencil or Apple TV? In that case, check out the deals below.

Apple TV

The Apple TV is the perfect living room companion for those who like Apple’s ecoystem. It’s a little expensive as far as streaming devices go, but it has an easy-to-use interface and works with things like AirPlay and Siri.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$9.02 (5%)

Apple Pencil Gen 2

The Apple Pencil is a great way to interact with your iPad, especially if you’re a digital artist or graphic designer. The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil works with recent iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and attaches magnetically to their side to charge.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)