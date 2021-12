Apple Watch Series 7 and SE start at $239 in Amazon Christmas sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Were you caught up in the whirlwind so you missed Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple Watch sales? Well, we have some news that you’re really going to love. Apple Watch deals for Christmas 2021 are here and the discounts are just as deep as they were for Black Friday and Cyber Week!

Sadly, however, it’s not all good news. These Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE deals are so popular that several colorways are already sold out. There are still several popular colors in stock though, and there are other Apple deals, too.

Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. On top of that, AirPods 3 are on sale for an all-time low of $149.99 and other AirPods models start at just $99.99. But Apple Watches are super-popular and they’re on sale too. As a matter of fact, some of Apple’s newest models are still on sale at the best prices of the season.

If you want a new Apple Watch Series 7 or an Apple Watch SE, you’ll find fantastic Christmas 2021 price discounts at Amazon!

Apple Watch SE deals for Christmas 2021

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you’re looking to save some money on a new Apple Watch, you’ve come to the right place. The best Apple Watch deals for Christmas 2021 are happening right now at Amazon!

First up, the Apple Watch SE is on sale at a new all-time low price. Like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is meant to offer users power and performance in an affordable package. You might not get the biggest display or the newest features and sensors, but you get lightning-fast performance at a great price.

And for Christmas 2021, that Apple Watch SE price is lower than ever before!

This model retails for $279 and up. If you ask us, that’s already a steal. But even as Christmas 2021 draws near, the Apple Watch SE still starts at just $239 for the 40mm model. There’s a strong possibility that this is your last chance to save on the Apple Watch SE for a long, long time. After all, it rarely goes on sale.

Apple Watch Series 7 Christmas 2021 deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The brand new Apple Watch Series 7 also has a Christmas 2021 discount at Amazon. This is the latest and greatest model from Apple. It features a refreshed design with a larger display that almost reaches the edges of the watch face. It’s also packed with more impressive specs, of course.

Of note, multiple colorways are now on sale with price cuts, but some have already sold out. You can also get GPS + Cellular models on sale for the first time. It’s not a big discount, mind you, but this is the only place online where it’s on sale.

Of note, multiple colorways have now dropped to that $379 price point for the first time ever! There’s no way these deals will be around for much longer though. Hurry up and save while you still can.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular List Price: $399.00 Price: $379.99 You Save: $19.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band - Regular Price: Was $499, Now $479 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but not least, Amazon is offering deep Apple Watch Series 6 discounts as well. Prices start at just $349 if you grab one before they’re gone. And some of the most popular models have additional price cuts up to $70 off. Most models have already sold out, however, so it’s slim pickings right now.

Apple Watch fast facts

Image source: Apple

Three different Apple Watch deals for Christmas 2021 are running right now at Amazon. And there’s no doubt that the biggest sellout risk is the Apple Watch SE. It’s on sale right now with prices starting at just $239. That’s a huge $60 discount and it’s the lowest price ever!

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

