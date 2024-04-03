iOS 17.5 beta: Every new feature coming to your iPhone

The iOS 17.5 beta cycle just started, and this might be Apple’s last iOS 17 update for iPhone users before it unveils iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. That said, this roundup includes everything new so far that has been added to the iPhone in Apple’s iOS 17.5 beta.

Exclusive EU features

As previously mentioned, Apple is working to let EU users download apps directly from a developer’s website. This is part of the Digital Markets Act, which has added alternative app marketplaces for EU users. Here’s how Apple describes this new feature:

Web Distribution, available with a software update later this spring, will let authorized developers distribute their iOS apps to EU users directly from a website owned by the developer. Apple will provide authorized developers access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users’ apps, and more.

Beta 1 features

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Besides this EU-exclusive feature, iOS 17.5 beta 1 brings the following changes:

Podcasts widget change: The Podcasts widget has a new dynamic color that changes depending on what you’re listening to.

Unwanted tracking system: 9to5Mac found references to a new system that can turn off unwanted tracking accessories, such as AirTags or other third-party item trackers. This anti-stalking feature has yet to be made available.

When will Apple release iOS 17.5 to iPhone users?

As of now, it’s unclear when Apple will release iOS 17.5 to all users. Usually, Apple takes four to eight months to test a major operating system update, which means we could get it by mid or late May.

iPhone compatibility

iOS 17.5 will be compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

BGR will keep updating this article as we learn more about this upcoming operating system update for iPhone.