12 Apple announcements to expect at WWDC 2024

WWDC 2024 dates have finally been announced, which means a special keynote will take place on Jun 10. After a packed WWDC 2023, here’s everything Apple could announce during the worldwide developer’s conference this June.

iOS 18: First and foremost, users can look forward to iOS 18. This software update for the iPhone will be all about AI, and there’s even a rumor that Apple is preparing a redesigned Home Screen.

iPadOS 18: While Apple has not announced the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, we’ll surely see more about their software during WWDC 2024. Details about upcoming features are unclear, but we could definitely see Freeform updates, Apple Vision Pro integration, and AI functions.

watchOS 11: This year marks the tenth anniversary of the first Apple Watch. While we expect great changes with Apple Watch Series 10, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says watchOS 11 will be a fairly small update. Still, Apple will likely announce new features.

macOS 15: So far, we know that Apple will bring Freeform and AI updates to macOS. As the Apple Silicon transition is completed, Cupertino will likely focus even more on its proprietary chips rather than Intel Macs.

tvOS 18: Last year was pretty packed for tvOS 17. We hope that during WWDC 2024, this operating system will keep shining as Apple announces even more home features for its users.

visionOS 2: With Apple Vision Pro available for almost two months now, we could definitely see its next operating system update. With several features yet to be revealed, this could be another packed year for spatial computing.

AI focus: Apple will likely bring an AI focus throughout its systems. Several reports talk about in-house technology and partnerships. This will be the most exciting announcement of the day.

Mac mini: Not every WWDC has hardware announcements, but some do. WWDC 2024 could bring a new M3 Mac mini with an M3 Pro option.

Mac Studio: If Apple follows the trend, this WWDC could introduce a new Mac Studio with the M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips.

Mac Pro: Last year, Apple finished its transition to its own silicon by announcing an M2 Ultra Mac Pro. This device might get a new chip during WWDC 2024.

M3 Ultra processor: With Mac Studio and Mac Pro potentially getting an update during the conference, Apple needs to announce the M3 Ultra chip, which will likely combine two M3 Max processors.

Apple Vision Pro expansion: Apple has already confirmed that Apple Vision Pro will launch in China later this year. With several other countries also expected to get this spatial computer, we could see more regions being announced with this product soon.

These are 12 news Apple could announce during WWDC 2024. That said, expect a pretty packed conference with even more possibly being unveiled.

BGR will keep reporting about this keynote as we learn more about it.