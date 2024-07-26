11 iOS 18 features that’ll only be available on newer iPhone models

iOS 18 is full of great features. Even though all the same iPhone models that supported iOS 17 will be able to update to this newer version, it doesn’t mean all iPhones will get all the functions. Some iOS 18 features are exclusive to newer iPhones. Here’s what you get depending on which iPhone you have.

iOS 18 features that require an iPhone 11 or newer

iPhone 11 Pro on a desk, with a focus on the rear-facing triple-lens camera. Image source: Zach Epstein for BGR

There are two iOS 18 features that require an iPhone 11 or newer, which means iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max owners are the only ones not getting these functions:

Enhance Dialogue on iPhone: It helps you better hear what’s being said onscreen, especially when loud sound effects or music is playing. It’s now available on recent iPhone and iPad models when playing through the built-in speakers, wired headphones, AirPods, or other Bluetooth-connected speakers and headphones.

Hands-free unlock: You can magically unlock the door as you approach simply by carrying an iPhone in a bag or pocket or wearing an Apple Watch. This feature doesn’t work for iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 owners.

iOS 18 features that require an iPhone 12 or newer

Image source: Apple Inc.

There are three iOS 18 features that require an iPhone 12 or newer:

Live Audio transcription: In the Notes app, you can record audio sessions within your notes and generate live audio transcriptions you can search through or combine with other comments, checklists, or documents.

Eye Tracking: This iOS 18 accessibility feature requires an iPhone 12 or newer. It lets you control your iPhone with just your eyes. This function was announced before the WWDC 2024 keynote. It’s important to note it doesn’t work with the iPhone SE 2.

Music Haptics: Available for iPhone 12 or newer, this Apple Music function syncs the iPhone Taptic Engine with the rhythm of songs so those who are deaf or hard of hearing can enjoy the Apple Music catalog.

Apple Intelligence is exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro users

Image source: Apple Inc.

Lastly, the most important feature coming with iOS 18 is exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro users: Apple Intelligence. These are some of the functions you can expect to see later this fall:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment. ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

Wrap up

These are the iOS 18 features that require an iPhone 12 or newer. As the beta cycle follows, we’ll update this article. Below, you can learn more about all the features coming with iOS 18.