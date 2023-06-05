Click to Skip Ad
WWDC 2023 news: All the biggest announcements from Apple

Published Jun 5th, 2023 10:57AM EDT
WWDC 2023 keynote starts at 10 a.m. PDT. BGR will gather all the biggest announcements as soon as we learn about them. Today, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and xrOS. Besides, the company could announce new hardware, including several new Macs and its long-anticipated mixed-reality headset.

The WWDC 2023 keynote takes place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The hybrid event has developers and people from the media attending the event in person, although they will watch a pre-recorded keynote. All other people can watch from Apple’s website, Apple TV app, or a few other places, as you can learn more about below.

This article will be constantly updated with the latest details about Apple’s WWDC 2023 announcements.

