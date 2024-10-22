Apple preparing to release M4 Macs ‘very soon’ with new USB-C accessories

With an October event seemingly not in the cards, Apple is still reportedly preparing to unveil its new M4 Macs before the month ends. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models with the M4 chip “very soon.”

On X, the journalist says that new USB-C accessories should be unveiled in addition to these products. These are the long-expected Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad with USB-C.

A few moments later, Gurman wrote that Apple is inviting media and creators at “different appointment times throughout the day on 10/30” in Los Angeles. The journalist hints at the imminent release date of M4 Macs for the end of the month.

Apple is inviting media/creators at different appointment times throughout the day on 10/30 in my town of LA — they seemingly aren’t bringing a group together to watch a keynote video. So the announcement is online only (video and press releases), as I’ve been indicating. https://t.co/sVk6GjrVeC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 22, 2024

Here’s what to expect about these new M4 Macs

After unveiling the M4 iPad Pro in May, Apple will finally bring its latest chips to the Mac family soon. According to Apple, the M4 processor has a powerful new CPU with 4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores, and next-gen ML generators. It is up to 50% faster than M2. With a 10-core GPU, it offers Dynamic Caching and hardware ray tracing, with 4x faster performance than M2 iPad Pro. M4 can deliver the same performance as the M2 with just half the power usage. The Neural Engine comes with a 16-core design, with up to 38 trillion operations per second—60x faster than Apple’s first Neural Engine.

In addition to the base-model M4 chip coming to the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, Apple will unveil variations with the M4 Pro (for the Mac mini and MacBook Pro) and the M4 Max (for the MacBook Pro only).

While the MacBook Pro should look the same, besides some other internal upgrades, Apple is said to be adding a new design to the M4 Mac mini and upgrading it with more USB-C ports. Despite new USB-C accessories, it’s unclear if Apple will offer new colors for the M4 iMac.

Fortunately, it won’t be much longer until we get to see these devices ourselves, as they should be unveiled a week from now.