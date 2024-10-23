This TikToker made a homemade robot leaf blower

A TikToker has garnered quite a bit of attention after sharing a video of his homemade robot leaf blower. The entire contraption looks like something you’d find at a friend’s house, and while it doesn’t look like it just rolled off the manufacturing line itself, it seems to do a pretty good job of blowing leaves around the yard.

The TikToker behind the robot goes by manufacturingmillennial online, and he looks to have built the entire thing using a Unitree robot dog, a Dewalt battery-operated leaf blower, a Pringles can, and some kind of cord—possibly bailing twine.

While the Pringles can might seem a bit off the wall, the creator of the homemade robot leaf blower says he used it to tilt the blower down, as it was the closest thing in his shed that would work at the time of construction.

Of course, it would make sense for someone to try to capitalize on a robot capable of doing things like blowing leaves around in the yard. Yardwork (and housework as a whole) are key areas where we’ll likely see big advancements for robotic workers. In fact, we’re already seeing robot butlers being put to the test and trained to do common everyday tasks.

The video is only around forty-five seconds long, but that’s more than enough time to see the homemade robot leaf blower in action as it sends leaves flitting across the lawn before it.

It isn’t the most impressive thing we’ve ever seen a robot do—China still takes the cake for that with its rifle-toting robot dogs—but it is still remarkable that someone did all of this at home with just a few leftover items.

Now, exactly how long the robot would be able to work is another question altogether. There is a lot of discourse about how long Dewalt battery-operated leaf blowers last. But, the creator of the homemade robot leaf blower says that the robot itself has around a three-and-a-half-hour battery life. So, if you can make the leaf blower last that long, you could blow quite a lot of leaves.