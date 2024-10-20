These new EV batteries can go 186 miles on a 5-minute charge

In a significant leap forward for electric vehicle (EV) technology, Taiwanese battery tech company ProLogium has revealed its latest breakthrough—a 100% silicon composite anode battery. The company announced the fast-charging battery at the Paris Motor Show, and it could completely revolutionize the state of EV batteries with its energy density and charging rate.

As for just how impressive the new battery is, well, the numbers speak for themselves. The company says its new battery system boasts an impressive energy density of 321 Wh/kg, marking a significant improvement over existing EV batteries.

To put this into proper perspective, the 53 kWh battery pack used in the Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers just 153 Wh/kg. Even Tesla’s advanced batteries are believed to reach around 232.5 Wh/kg, even on the Tesla supercharger network (via New Atlas). This leap in energy density could have a massive impact on the EV industry, making this one of the most revolutionary fast-charging EV batteries ever designed yet.

This new battery could forever change EVs and how we view them. Image source: Ford

With these new batteries, EVs could soon reach distances that we once considered impractical. The company even claims that its battery can deliver up to 186 miles (300 km) of range from just a single five-minute charge. This is an unprecedented claim that could completely reshape the conversation around EV viability and range anxiety—significant issues facing the future of EVs as we know it.

But ProLogium’s innovation isn’t just about energy density. The company also hopes to redefine what drivers can expect in terms of charging times. As mentioned above, the company claims its fast-charging EV battery can recharge in just five minutes, reaching up to 60 percent capacity in just that short of a time. Further, it claims the battery can reach 80 percent in a mind-blowing eight and a half minutes.

That would make this new battery more than 80 percent faster at charging than current EV batteries on the market. What’s even more impressive is that the battery includes a modular design, which should make it easier to repair and even recycle—another big problem facing EV batteries at the moment.

But, this fast-charging EV battery isn’t the only one that is making waves in the industry at the moment. Panasonic has also recently unveiled new batteries that could provide relief from range anxiety and slow charging times. And neither of these are simply theoretical. Panasonic and ProLogium are both working to bring their batteries directly to market as quickly as they can.