Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech News

These new EV batteries can go 186 miles on a 5-minute charge

By
Published Oct 20th, 2024 10:34AM EDT
7-Eleven 7Charge EV charging network
Image: 7-Eleven

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

In a significant leap forward for electric vehicle (EV) technology, Taiwanese battery tech company ProLogium has revealed its latest breakthrough—a 100% silicon composite anode battery. The company announced the fast-charging battery at the Paris Motor Show, and it could completely revolutionize the state of EV batteries with its energy density and charging rate.

As for just how impressive the new battery is, well, the numbers speak for themselves. The company says its new battery system boasts an impressive energy density of 321 Wh/kg, marking a significant improvement over existing EV batteries.

To put this into proper perspective, the 53 kWh battery pack used in the Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers just 153 Wh/kg. Even Tesla’s advanced batteries are believed to reach around 232.5 Wh/kg, even on the Tesla supercharger network (via New Atlas). This leap in energy density could have a massive impact on the EV industry, making this one of the most revolutionary fast-charging EV batteries ever designed yet.

Ford EV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
This new battery could forever change EVs and how we view them. Image source: Ford

With these new batteries, EVs could soon reach distances that we once considered impractical. The company even claims that its battery can deliver up to 186 miles (300 km) of range from just a single five-minute charge. This is an unprecedented claim that could completely reshape the conversation around EV viability and range anxiety—significant issues facing the future of EVs as we know it.

But ProLogium’s innovation isn’t just about energy density. The company also hopes to redefine what drivers can expect in terms of charging times. As mentioned above, the company claims its fast-charging EV battery can recharge in just five minutes, reaching up to 60 percent capacity in just that short of a time. Further, it claims the battery can reach 80 percent in a mind-blowing eight and a half minutes.

That would make this new battery more than 80 percent faster at charging than current EV batteries on the market. What’s even more impressive is that the battery includes a modular design, which should make it easier to repair and even recycle—another big problem facing EV batteries at the moment.

But, this fast-charging EV battery isn’t the only one that is making waves in the industry at the moment. Panasonic has also recently unveiled new batteries that could provide relief from range anxiety and slow charging times. And neither of these are simply theoretical. Panasonic and ProLogium are both working to bring their batteries directly to market as quickly as they can.

Don’t Miss: Next-gen 6G cellular networks may be 9,000 times faster than 5G

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News