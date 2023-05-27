WWDC 2023: How to watch Apple’s first event of the year

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote will take place on June 5. The company recently announced that the press conference will start at 10 a.m. PDT. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Apple event and all the in-depth sessions for developers.

The Developer app, which is available for the iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, and Mac, will stream WWDC. It also lets you explore all WWDC 2023 has to offer, including sessions, videos, activities in Slack, 1-on-1 labs, and more;

YouTube channel: The official link isn't out yet, but you can subscribe to Apple's official YouTube channel here.

After the conclusion of the stream, you will be able to rewatch the archived stream of the keynote online as well. In addition, the company has invited some developers, media, and other guests to watch the pre-recorded keynote from Apple Park.

Apple will hold in-depth sessions from June 6-9 following the keynote address. Developers will be able to watch up to 175 in-depth session videos about the WWDC 2023 keynote announcements with the latest tools and technologies to give developers a chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps and games.

What to expect from Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote

Apple will preview the latest operating system updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac. It’s also possible that Apple will unveil the operating system for its rumored mixed-reality headset. BGR has guides for all of these likely announcements:

Besides that, Apple could use WWDC 2023 to announce new products, including the headset. Click the link below for more on what we expect from the event.