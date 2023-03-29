WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Reality Pro headset, and more to expect

Apple has finally announced the WWDC 2023 dates. With that, the company will hold a special keynote on June 5 at Apple Park. As it did last year, the event will have a hybrid approach, as some students, developers, and media will be invited to watch a pre-recorded keynote from the company’s headquarters. Here’s what to expect from this keynote.

Software, software, software: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17

During the WWDC 2023, Apple will preview the new operating system versions, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. As of now, there are no rumors regarding what these updates will bring.

By the beginning of the year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said this would be a mild update for iOS as Apple was focusing on the Mixed Reality headset. Then, he recently said that Apple will now offer “nice-to-have” features to iOS 17, although he didn’t specify which would be them.

Apple’s Reality Pro headset could be unveiled at the WWDC 2023

Apple mixed reality glasses render – side view. Image source: Ian Zelbo

Apple could tease its upcoming mixed-reality headset during the WWDC 2023. According to rumors, the company is aiming at a 2023 release. Like the Apple Watch or the first iPhone, Apple will likely announce the product and release it a few months later.

The Mixed Reality headset will show immersive video content, work like an external display for a connected Mac, and even replicate functions of iPhone and iPad. Made with several external cameras, it will be able to analyze a user’s hands and sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes.

Apple Silicon Mac Pro

After Apple unveiled the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro in a press release alongside the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, the company could be preparing to finally launch the Apple silicon Mac Pro during the WWDC 2023 keynote.

The Mac Pro is expected to feature the same design as its predecessor and the M2 Ultra chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this Mac Pro will have two SSD storage slots for graphics, media, and networking cards. Unfortunately, it will likely not feature user-upgradeable RAM as it will be tied directly to the M2 Ultra’s motherboard.

Although the company usually focuses on software releases, it’s also not unusual to see hardware products being unveiled.