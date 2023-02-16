iOS 17: Release date, features, iPhone compatibility, more

iOS 17 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for its iPhone models. After improvements on the Lock Screen, support for the Dynamic Island, and a new Freeform app with iOS 16, here’s what we know about the company’s next iOS.

What will Apple call the next iOS?

It’s always hard to predict what Apple will call its macOS operating system versions. With iOS, however, things are a bit more straightforward.

If Apple follows the trend, iOS 16’s successor will be called iOS 17. Internally, Apple calls this next operating system Dawn – but, of course, it doesn’t mean the Cupertino firm will name its iOS updates the way it does with macOS.

iOS 17 features

Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

Unlike hardware releases, it’s difficult to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating systems since it’s all in-house. In January, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said iOS 17 could have fewer features since it focuses on the company’s Mixed-Reality headset and the upcoming xrOS software.

Unreliable leaker LeaksApplePro says Apple won’t make groundbreaking changes on iOS 17 compared to iOS 16. They claim the company has some upgrades in store for the Music app relating to navigation within the app, but they didn’t share any additional information about the changes.

They said Apple would tweak the Mail, Reminders, Files, Fitness, Wallet, and Find My apps in iOS 17. Meanwhile, the Home app is expected to see significant changes, but once again, the leaker could not provide any noteworthy specifics.

Another common sense about iOS 17 is the fact that Apple will likely expand Lock Screen customization and improve Dynamic Island usage, two of the new features that came with the iOS 16 cycle.

If Apple follows the trend, the company will unveil iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023. The conference hasn’t been announced yet, but it usually takes place in the first week of June. After that, iOS 17 will be available for developers to try out.

Around July, a public beta will be made available, with the official release date expected to be September, around iPhone 15 announcement.

Compatible iPhone models

With iOS 16, Apple was pretty radical about dropping support for old iPhones, meaning no more iPod touch could run the latest iOS version. In addition, only 2017 iPhone models or newer could update to iOS 16.

If this year isn’t full of new features, Apple might continue to support all iPhone models it currently offers iOS 16 to. Still, if the company adds several new functions to iOS 17, we might see the first iPhone with a notch, the iPhone X, losing support for Apple’s upcoming operating system.

Currently, these are the iPhones that support iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iOS 17 concepts

Image source: Parker Ortolani

More recently, graphic designer Parker Ortolani shared his thoughts on what he believed iOS 17 could add. His concept is based on three main features: More customization to the Lock Screen, improved Dynamic Island usage, and a new AI-powered Siri app.