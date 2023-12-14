iOS 17.3 beta: Everything new for iPhone users

Apple just started testing iOS 17.3 in mid-December. Unlike the other beta versions, Cupertino isn’t likely to seed several versions before the final one is released. As the holidays approach, iPhone users will remain on iOS 17.3 beta 1 for longer than usual.
That said, this is everything new coming to iPhone users in early 2024 when iOS 17.3 is released to the public.
Beta 1 features
Stolen Device Protection: This new layer of protection helps you keep your data safe if your iPhone is stolen. Face ID authentication is required for viewing passwords or passkeys, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all contents, and more.
Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: In 2024, you’ll be able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They will be able to add, reorder, and remove songs.
React to Collaborative Playlists: Unavailable with the iOS 17.2 beta, iOS 17.3 beta adds the ability to react with an emoji to a song someone added to a collaborative playlist.
Journal app settings: With the new testing version, Apple is adding more options to the Journal app settings, such as enabling media and Apple Music suggestions, cellular data usage, and more.
Compatible iPhone models
Once iOS 17.3 is out, it will be compatible with the following iPhone models:
- iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen)
- iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd gen)
- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Below, you can learn more about iOS 17, including existing and upcoming features. BGR will keep updating this article as the testing cycle of this operating system update continues.