iOS 17.3 is now available with these 8 new features

After over a month of beta testing, iOS 17.3 is finally available to iPhone users. With that, people can experience a new security update for stolen iPhones, Apple Music tweaks, and even the latest iOS 17 delayed feature.

Starting with Stolen Device Protection, this new layer of protection helps you keep your data safe if your iPhone is stolen. Face ID authentication is required for viewing passwords or passkeys, turning off Lost Mode, erasing all contents, and more.

Besides that, iOS 17.3 also brings important features to iPhone users, including iOS 17.2 delayed functions:

Apple Music Collaborative Playlists: Invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs.

React to Collaborative Playlists: Unavailable with the iOS 17.2 beta, iOS 17.3 adds the ability to react with an emoji to a song someone added to a collaborative playlist.

iOS 17.3 also brings the following features:

Journal app settings: With the new testing version, Apple is adding more options to the Journal app settings, such as enabling media and Apple Music suggestions, cellular data usage, and more.

New Unity Bloom iPhone wallpaper: Apple says iPhone and iPad users can also show their support to the Black community with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.

AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)

iOS 17.3 iPhone compatibility

iOS 17.3 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Below, you can learn more about iOS 17, including existing and upcoming features.