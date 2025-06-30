iOS 18.6 beta 2 now available with these upcoming features

A couple of weeks after Apple started testing iOS 18.6, the company has now seeded beta 2 to developers. While this is one of most underwhelming iOS 18 updates, it doesn’t mean it lacks new features.

For example, EU users will get a new experience when installing third-party app marketplaces and apps from the web. With new guiding from the European Commission with the Digital Markets Act, Apple can’t make users fear downloading apps outside the App Store.

In addition, Apple is readying Apple Intelligence support in China. While Mandarin is already supported since iOS 18.4, the company is working with Alibaba to support this platform in the country.

In February, Bloomberg explained the deal between Apple and Alibaba, as the Chinese government requires Apple to use local models to power its Apple Intelligence platform. At that time, the report said these requirements only apply to devices purchased in China. Those who bought an iPhone, iPad, or Mac overseas will continue using the original version of Apple Intelligence.

Alibaba will be responsible for “censor and filter AI output to comply with requirements from the Chinese government. Baidu, on the other hand, will manage Visual Intelligence and search features.

Besides that, iOS 18.6 beta code leaked Apple’s unreleased smart home hub. A file indicates this accessory exists and it’s currently in the works by Apple. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple had planned to introduce its new homeOS software (and its first smart home hub product) at a March event. But due to delays with Siri features, the company postponed the keynote.

Interestingly enough, iOS 18.6 beta isn’t the only software leaking new products. iOS 26 beta code has also leaked at least three new products coming in the near future.

Alongside iOS 18.6 beta 2, Apple is seeding the second test versions of iPadOS 18.6, macOS Sequoia 15.6, watchOS 11.6, visionOS 2.6, and tvOS 18.6. We’ll let you know if we find anything new with today’s beta.